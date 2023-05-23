ARLINGTON — The battle of two of the best in Middlesex League softball lived up to the hype as Woburn and Arlington played for first place in the Middlesex League Liberty Division.
The Tanners defeated the Spy Ponders, 2-1, on Thursday in a tight battle all the way to the end as both Morgan Barmash and Arlington pitcher Soline Fisher were outstanding.
Tied at 1-1 heading into the top of the fifth, junior Erin Govostes delivered the game-winning hit with an RBI single scoring Riley Trask.
Sophomore Avery Simpson set the tone early with a home run to left center to lead off the game. She also made her presence known in the last out of the game as she threw out Zoe DiAngelis trying to steal to end the game and give Woburn the big win.
“That was a great game,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “Morgan (Barmash) came to bring it today and to get a piece of the title is huge. She really owned the circle and her command presence was outstanding even when we made a few errors behind her. We did a lot of good today. Avery (Simpson) started us up and ended it with that throw to second. I am not happy we left so many on base and that can’t happen, but we played awesome and I am proud of them.”
Woburn (15-2, 12-2 ML) now earns at least a share of the league title with still one more league game to play against Burlington on Tuesday.
Simpson started the game with a bang leading off with a line drive home run to left center and quickly putting Woburn on the board 1-0.
The Tanners threatened for more in the first when Govostes singled, Grace Forsythe then hit into a fielder’s choice and Hannah Niemszyk followed that up with a single, but Fisher got Ella Spinazola to strike out to end the threat.
After Fisher retired the side again in the top of the third, Barmash ran into her first jam of the game in the bottom half of the inning.
With two outs, Arlington got back-to-back singles from Piper Guiney and Natalia Fotopoulos, but battled back to get Sadie Levy to strikeout to end the threat.
The Tanners had an opportunity to put more runs on the board in the top of the fourth when Forsythe walked to start the inning and Niemszyk followed that up with a single. Fisher buckled down and struck out the next three batters to keep it a 1-0 game.
Arlington tied the game in the bottom half of the fourth. With two outs and a runner on second, Monica Obedzinski reached on an error that scored Caroline Kenneally to make it 1-1.
Woburn got the run right back in the top of the fifth. Trask led off the inning with a single and quickly stole second. Fisher got the next two outs, but then Govostes lined a single to left to put Woburn ahead 2-1.
Barmash had a quick 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth and then the Tanners threatened to score again in the top of the sixth. Niemszyk reached on an error and Spinazola singled. Fisher again battled back and retired the side in order.
The score remained 2-1 into the bottom of the seventh. Barmash got the first two batters on three pitches but then walked Zoe DiAngelis putting the tying run on. DiAngelis tried to steal second but was thrown out by Simpson ending the game in exciting fashion.
