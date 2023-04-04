WOBURN — The Woburn High softball team may be young again, but don’t count it out as the Tanners will be right in the mix as always in the Middlesex League.
The Tanners are coming off a 15-4 season last year where they ultimately lost in the first round of the tournament to Doherty of Worcester.
Woburn is always solid as it hasn’t experienced a losing softball season since 2005. And only losing three from last year’s squad, the Tanners are poised and ready to go under head coach Courtney Sigsbury, now in her 21st year.
“We are very excited to get going this season,” said Sigsbury (264-145). “We have a great group of kids this year and they are so fun and positive to be around. We are really young with just one senior, but they are super hard-working kids and we are so excited for this season.”
Leading the way for the Tanners will be starting pitcher Morgan Barmash, who is the lone senior captain of the team.
Barmash is coming off an outstanding junior campaign and is looking to keep that success going in the circle this year. Barmash is slated to go to Curry College for softball next season.
“Morgan (Barmash) is our senior captain this year and she has already been a tremendous leader for our younger players,” said Sigsbury. “Her role has really changed since her sophomore year on the team where she was surrounded by a big senior class. She has grown tremendously and is in the best shape possible and spent a lot of time in the offseason working with hitting coaches, so she is ready. She is the perfect leader for our younger class.
Back at first base for the second consecutive season will be sophomore Hannah Niemszyk, who had a great freshman season last year. Niemszyk will also be a back-up pitcher to Barmash.
Backing up first base will be newcomer Maddie Ryan, who will look to contribute in a positive way.
Second base will be sophomore Riley Trask, another returner from last season and she is ready to build-off her success.
Shortstop will feature a new look as last year’s starter Madi Soderquist transferred to Cushing Academy for hockey.
Starting this season will be sophomore Ella Spinazola, who will also see time at second base as well.
Junior Brianna D’Arrigo returns back as the starting third baseman and she will be backed up by junior Ava Valderde, who will split time between there and second.
Another player who will back up in the infield is junior Mia Hutchinson, who is currently injured and working her way back from a concussion.
Two other utility players are junior Madison Dillon, who is also working through an injury. and junior Alyssa Queen who will see time at second base as well as the outfield.
At catcher, look for sophomore Avery Simpson who will be starting again after a tremendous freshman season.
Woburn’s outfield will look a little different this season after losing Cora Soderquist and Jenna Taylor to graduation.
This season the outfield will feature returning players sophomore Grace Forsythe and junior Erin Govostes as well as newcomer sophomore Megan Loughlin. Simpson will also be back-up in the outfield if needed.
“I can’t express enough how hard these kids work and how fun they are to be around,” said Sigsbury. “I want them just to relax and have fun and we will be competitive. Morgan (Barmash) is so excited to be a leader and we are so excited to kick off our season against Melrose on Monday.”
Woburn opened the season with a 9-1 win over Melrose on Monday at Library Park behind a one-hit, 15-strikeout performance from Barmash.
