READING — It was a most unusual first season as head coach for Reading High girls' soccer coach Kelsey Ring.
The pandemic altered season was only 10 games, some of which were canceled by positive covid tests either in Reading or in the opponents' town, and she was trying to get to know her players and implement her strategy through face masks.
This season, the face masks are gone (for now) and the Lady Rockets are back to having their normal full schedule of games.
"As for the season, I am very excited to play ‘normal’ soccer and have my first ‘regular’ season as head coach," said Ring. "I'm looking forward to playing both the small and large Middlesex schools."
The highlight of the first year was a 1-0 upset victory over ML Liberty power Belmont. It was the kind of win that gives a new coach confidence in what she is doing, and the returning players that they can make an impact with another step forward in 2021.
Reading has several of its top players back from last year, and they share their coach's enthusiasm for the season ahead.
"I am not only extremely pleased about all of my returners, I'm also looking forward to the contributions the new additions to the team will make," said Ring. "We've looked good on the field during the preseason."
The Lady Rockets will be led by their three senior captains, Jackie Caraco, Emily Martell and Kendall Sundstrom. Caraco is a strong forward who possesses good speed, Martell is solid outside back, and Sundstrom is a returning ML Liberty All-Star, who could be the best goalie in the league this year, now that Arlington's Claire Ewen has finally graduated.
"I am really psyched as these three girls are outstanding leaders, both on the field and off the field," said Ring, a one-time senior captain herself for Stoneham High. "They are a good influence on our younger players."
Aside from Sundstrom and Martell, the defense will feature senior Libby Murphy, junior Jess Malley, and junior Julia Barbuto. Defense was a strength of last year's team and Reading will be just as good, if not better, this time around.
Other players to watch include versatile midfielder/forward Lily Zampitella, a senior, and Ally Clarkson, a junior midfielder with "incredible poise and vision," according to Ring.
Newcomer Kate Shankland could also play a big role in the midfield.
The Lady Rockets hope they can get some offensive production from two other new additions to the team. Ella Abreu and Abbi Magazzu, are two young sophomores who are fast forwards.
"In general, I am very excited about my team, asI believe we have a lot of depth," said Ring. "I have so many talented players that can play several different positions and that work well with their teammates."
The backup goalie will be Katrina Mirogiannis, and depth on defense will come from seniors Grace Watson, Meredith Korwan, Eva Michel and Eva Pastore, plus sophomore Grace Hattery.
Midfield depth will come from seniors Alex Lynch, Julia Mullen and Julie O'Brien, plus juniors Brianna Cirrone and Sam Maher.
Juniors Nicole O'Sullivan and Ava Vaccari, and senior Sara Haas can play in the midfield and up front. Senior Claudia Kessinger can play midfield and defense.
With Winchester graduating its entire starting lineup, there is hope out there that the ML Liberty will be completely wide open. It should be competitive as ever with Arlington, Lexington, Belmont and Woburn all providing top-of-the line competition, which would prep the Lady Rockets for the new state-wide tournament, should they qualify.
Reading will open up its season on Friday (4 p.m.) when it hosts Wakefield at Hollingsworth Field.
