ARLINGTON — After getting off to a slow start offensively in its first game before, the Woburn High softball team didn’t waste much time building a huge early lead in game two, which helped the Tanners coast the rest of the way to a very convincing win.
The Tanners scored four and six runs in the first two innings to take a 10-run lead. Then they added four more runs in the sixth and seventh frames, to come away with a mercy-rule shortened 15-3 victory over Arlington, in a game held at the Arlington Catholic softball field on Summer Street on Saturday.
The Tanners had 11 hits, and were led offensively by the impressive performance of Cori Doherty. After getting two bunt singles in game one, Doherty belted a 3-run triple, a double, and a single in this contest, to give her five hits in two games this season, and help improve Woburn’s record to 2-0.
“Cori (Doherty) is doing a lot offensively so far, and she’s versatile and can get on base in different ways,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “She can bunt like she did twice in the first game, and drive the ball like her huge bases-clearing triple today. When she swings the bat good things happen for us.”
Also coming through with two big contributions for the Tanners was Morgan Barmash, who not only smacked three hits as well, but also pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and striking out three in a fine performance.
The Lady Ponders only got single hits by the top four hitters in its line-up, while Janelle Lucente and Natalia Fotopoulos both pitched for Arlington.
The Tanners wasted little time scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. After Keeli Queen reached on a missed third strike and stole second, Bella Sgroi also reached on a missed third strike, and when the catcher’s throw to first got past the first baseman, Queen came around to score the game’s first run.
Then after Jenna Taylor walked, Barmash singled to right, but Sgroi was thrown out at the plate trying to score. Yet after Barmash stole second, Clara Horton hit a single to right which drove in both Taylor and Barmash. Tiffany Bryant then doubled to left to bring Horton home, and give Woburn a quick 4-0 lead.
“The kids worked extra hard on their hitting on Friday, and it worked out great,” said Sigsbury. “We did some things with speed at the top of our order, and then the kids lower in the order came through with some huge RBIs. Getting off to a good start was a very positive thing for us today.”
It turned out the Tanners were just getting started offensively. In the top of the second frame Bella Sgroi led off with a base hit to left, Jenna Taylor walked, and Barmash reached on an infield hit to load the bases. Then after Horton was hit by a pitch to force home Sgroi, Taylor came home on a wild pitch.
Bryant then drew a base on balls to reload the bases and set the stage for Doherty, who belted a long triple over the right fielder’s head to drive in all three base runners. Doherty then scored on a wild pitch to cap the six-run outburst, and extend Woburn’s lead to 10-0 after just an inning and a half of play.
While the Tanners settled down offensively and didn’t get a base runner over the next three innings, Barmash just cruised through the first two innings before issuing consecutive walks with one out in the third frame. But she got the next two hitters to ground out and line out respectively to escape further trouble.
In the fourth, Olivia DeMarco got Arlington’s first hit, a triple to left with one out. Yet Barmash bore down again and struck out Maggie Taylor, and got Piper Guinea to pop out to first to get out of the jam unscathed.
“Morgan (Barmash) pitched great today, and she did a good job keeping the ball where she wanted it to go,” said Sigsbury. “She’s going to be a super pitcher. She also had great defense behind her, and whenever she can throw like she did today with good fielding we’re going to win a lot of games with pitching so well.”
The Tanners added another run in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI base hit to center by Barmash, and increase Woburn’s lead to 11-0.
Threatening to lose by the 12-run mercy rule, the Lady Ponders finally got to Barmash in the bottom half of the sixth on base hits by Michaela Edwards and Fotopoulos, and a long home run to center by Claire Ewen, to cut Arlington’s deficit to 11-3.
But the Tanners responded by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning, highlighted by Doherty’s third hit, a double, and a two-run single by Grace Sgroi, to give Woburn a 15-3 and secure the win on the mercy rule.
“We did great in all three phases, offense, defense, and base running today,” said Sigsbury. “Our seniors are going the extra mile since they lost last season, and I’m so happy that they’re off to a great start. They’re fun to be around, they’re hitting the ball well, and they’re playing great defensively, and I’m so proud of them.”
Woburn next plays on Tuesday when it hosts Reading at Library Park (4 p.m.).
THURSDAY'S OPENING GAME
WOBURN — It’s not often that a softball team can get just two hits to the outfield and still score six runs. Yet the Woburn High softball team did just that by taking advantage of two big breaks to score four runs in two innings, which combined with a fine pitching performance helped get its season off to a good start.
The Tanners got four of their six hits on two bunts and two infield singles, which along with aggressive base running helped Woburn take advantage of errors to score two runs in the fourth and sixth innings, and come away with a 6-1 victory over Arlington, in Woburn’s season opener at Library Park last Thursday.
The Tanners got two runners on base before a throwing error allowed both runs to score in the fourth inning, which broke a tie and gave Woburn a two-run lead. Then they did the same thing in the sixth inning when another Arlington miscue gave Woburn two more runs, and broke the game open for good.
The Tanners also got a great pitching performance from sophomore Morgan Barmash, who in her first varsity start only allowed two hits, both coming in the fourth inning when the Lady Ponders scored their lone run. She also struck out at least one hitter in each inning to finish with 10 punch outs and cap her fine effort.
“We got some base runners by drawing walks and bunting, and Arlington made some mistakes that we were able to take advantage of and score runs,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “We had some speed on the bases, while defensively we did a good job, and Morgan (Barmash) did a good job pitching,”
After a scoreless first inning and a half, the Tanners wrapped three walks around a bunt hit to plate the game’s first run. Both Clara Horton and Tiffany Bryant drew walks before a bunt single by Corie Doherty loaded the bases. Then with two outs Keeli Queen drew a walk to force home Horton, and give Woburn a 1-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Barmash just breezed through the first three innings without allowing a hit or a walk while striking out five, including fanning the side in the third frame, to preserve Woburn’s slim lead through the end of the third inning.
The Lady Ponders finally got to Barmash in the top of the fourth inning and eventually scored the tying run. Both Natalia Fotopoulos and Claire Ewen got back-to-back singles, then after the runners executed a double steal, Barmash threw a wild pitch that allowed Fotopoulos to score, and tie the game at 1-1.
But the Tanners answered in the bottom of the same frame with some aggressive base running of their own to regain the lead. With one out Bryant drew a walk and Doherty reached on her second bunt single, before the runners moved to second and third on a groundout by Cora Soderquist.
Then Queen hit a slow roller right back to Fotopoulos, who in a rushed attempt to get Queen out at first threw the ball past the first baseman, which allowed both Bryant and Doherty to come around and score, and give Woburn a 3-1 lead.
“We just happened to put runners on base with a walk and a nice bunt when we took advantage of one of Arlington’s miscues,” said Sigsbury. “We put ourselves in a position with base runners to get that opportunity, and we took advantage of it to score two more runs in the fourth inning and take the lead once more.”
Barmash encountered some trouble in the top of the fifth inning when she walked both Maggie Taylor and Nora Vartanian with one out. But Barmash effectively worked her way out of it by getting both Piper Guiney and Olivia DeMarco to fly out to end the threat, and escape the jam unscathed.
Then in the bottom of the same frame the Tanners rapped out three more hits to add a big insurance run. After both Jenna Taylor and Barmash got back-to-back infield hits, Horton smacked a base hit to right field, Woburn’s first outfield hit of the game, which drove home Taylor and extended Woburn’s lead to 4-1.
“That was a big hit by Clara (Horton), and she really got a hold of that one,” said Sigsbury. “She’s a great hitter and a great first baseman, and it’s her time to shine. She was known as Izzy’s younger sister for a while, and now she’s really stepping into her own. She drove in a big run with that hit, which was good for her.”
The Lady Ponders tried to respond in the top of the sixth inning when Ewen reached second on an error with one out. But Barmash bore down again and got Lane Hogan to ground out, then blew a third strike past Lucente, her eighth strike-out of the game, to preserve Woburn’s three-run lead.
“Morgan (Barmash) pitched excellent today, and she’s going to be something special,” said Sigsbury. “She’s a very coachable kid who is fun to be around, and she’s a workhorse. Our team feels very confident playing behind her defensively, and I’m very proud of her getting her first varsity win, and she’s deserving of it.”
The Tanners rallied for two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when Queen singled and Bella Sgroi walked. Then Grace Sgroi hit a grounder to the third baseman, who trying to force Bella Sgroi out at second threw the ball into right field, allowing both base runners to score and extend Woburn’s lead to 6-1.
Barmash then retired the side with two more strike-outs in the top of the seventh inning to cap her fine performance, and cap Woburn’s winning effort.
“It’s a good start for us and I’m happy we got our first win,” said Sigsbury. “It wasn’t one of our best games, and we didn’t have a lot of outfield hits and made some errors, but we got some timely hits and walks. It was good to get this first game in two years out of the way with a win, and I feel we’ll get better as it goes.”
