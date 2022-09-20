READING — With the return of promising returning athletes as well as some valuable experience, the Reading High girls’ cross country team is hoping for improvement. Finishing the season with a 2-5 mark, the Lady Rockets are hoping for improvements.
Gone from last year’s squad is Liz Donahue, the team’s senior captain, who advanced to All-States as a three-time all-star.
Currently, the Lady Rockets have 16 runners on the squad, a number that Connelly hopes to improve as the pre-season comes to a close. With the lack of depth, Connelly is well aware that the Lady Rockets must stay away from injuries to vie as a solid competitor in the Middlesex League Liberty as well as annual the league meet and the divisional state meet in November.
“If things continue to progress well and we improve and stay healthy, we can have a very strong season, and can be a competitive team within our league,’’ said Connelly, who is now entering his 19th season. “Hopefully, we’ll be competitive among our division at the state meet in November, which will be our goal once again this season.”
Guiding the Lady Rockets will be senior tri-captains Victoria Bean, Natalie Benassi and Emily Bass. Another returning senior that will add experience this season will be Maya Serrano. Other returning runners for the Lady Rockets include sophomores Molly Hackett, Maya Liteplo and Camryn Rafuse.
“Our senior tri-captains have looked very impressive during the pre-season so far,’’ said Connelly. “They’ve had some huge drops in times and we’re hoping that they’ll be able to compete with the top teams in the league. Our juniors have also put forth some impressive times during our time trials and our sophomores have shown a tremendous upside.”
Newcomers to the team that could crack among the top seven runners to the team include Emma Reid and Quinn Donahue.
“We’ve had some impressive times so far from the newcomers to the team,’’ said Connelly. “I’m hoping that they’ll be able to add some depth, and finish among the top seven. They’ve all shown a tremendous amount of potential during the pre-season. We have some new runners that could finish among our top seven.”
Pre-season goals for the Lady Rockets include improving on last year’s overall 2-5 mark as well as being competitive among the top teams in the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division.
“The girls are very excited to begin the season,’’ said Connelly. “They were 2-5 and we hope to have to improve our overall depth on the team and stay healthy to improve upon this record this season,’’ said Connelly. We have about 16 runners on the team currently and have had a very strong first few weeks of practice.”
Connelly has been pleased with the efforts the squad has put forth during pre-season time trials and practices.
“It is evident many runners put in the miles and the work during the off season and are ready to compete,’’ said Connelly. “I am very pleased with the off-season training and our pre-season team practices. Everyone is working hard and showing a lot of commitment to the team.”
Connelly recognizes that with the pre-season come the fact the team must stay relatively injury free to accomplish a successful season.
“I’ve been very happy with the way things have gone with the girls’ team in the pre-season,’’ said Connelly. The girls have really worked hard in the off-season and the results have paid off so far. If things continue to progress well and we improve and stay healthy can have a very strong season, and can be a competitive team within the Liberty Division of the Middlesex League and hopefully among our division at the divisional state meet in November, that will be our goal once again this season. “
The Lady Rockets open the season on Tuesday against Wilmington at home at the Reading Town Forest Course.
