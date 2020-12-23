WINCHESTER — While just about every team is facing plenty of uncertainty this season, the Winchester High girls hockey team can count on two things, experience and depth.
When the team began practice on Dec. 14, 34 candidates, including four goalies, reported to the tryouts. Sometime before the season opener on Jan. 2 against Stoneham/Melrose at the Stoneham Arena (10 a.m.), the team will be pared down to the MIAA-mandated 18 skaters and two goalies, with an additional 12 to 15 skaters and two goalies on the JV team.
Last year, the team kept 24 players, with six to 10 regular JV players and some varsity players moving down to get experience on the JV team.
“We have a lot to work with,” said seventh-year Winchester head coach Craig Seabury, who was in quarantine during the first four days of practice while assistant coach Mike Driscoll was in charge.
A year ago, Winchester entered the MIAA Division 2 state tournament with a 6-10-2 mark. It won its first tournament game against Bishop Fenwick before bowing in overtime against Ursuline Academy in the second round.
This year’s team has 11 seniors led by captains Niki Micciche, Mary Lou Coakley and Ariane O’Rourke. Micciche is in her second year at captain and is a forward, as is Coakley. O’Rourke is a defenseman.
“We have plenty of experience,” Seabury said. “They’re dedicated. Niki was a captain last year as a junior and is taking on a larger role as leader this year.”
Senior Amy Scali is returning in goal and has improved each season.
The team will skate four lines and six defensemen.
Three sophomores, forwards Alexandria Dente, Sam Kimball, Annie Ettenhofer and Irene Mandile, are also back.
“They all played a lot last year and they’ve done well,” Seabury said.
Freshman forward Amy Blumsack has looked good in the first week of practice.
“She has good speed and good hands,” Seabury said.
Unlike in most seasons, this year Winchester will play a 10-game schedule, with all games against Middlesex League Liberty Division opponents. There may also be a league tournament during February vacation, Seabury said.
“It’s a tough league,” he said. “We will be in a good position if we can score enough goals, which has been a problem for us in the past. There are a lot of good teams, Woburn, Reading, Belmont, Arlington, Lexington. I think Arlington may be the best, but we’ll see. We’re playing 10 games within a month and it will get a little crazy.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the MIAA has made some modifications to hockey, both on and off the ice. Seabury is more concerned about
“We’ll play the way we usually do, but getting rid of the scrums will be different,” he said. “We’ll let the refs take care of it. What’s tough is with no bus rides or locker rooms and the time there is where the kids build team chemistry.”
