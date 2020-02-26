The Winchester High girls hockey team advanced in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament with a 5-2 victory over Bishop Fenwick on Tuesday at the McVann/O’Keefe Memorial Rink in Peabody.
Twenty-second-seeded Winchester (7-10-2) will face sixth-seeded Ursuline Academy in the first round, the date, time and location to be announced.
After a scoreless first period. The Sachems jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Mary Lou Coakley and Niki Micciche.
After Abbey Millman put the Crusaders on the board with 10:35 left in the second period, Whitney Krayer scored her first of two goals to make it 3-1 heading into the third period.
Micciche and Krayer scored in the third period to secure the victory. Millman scored Fenwick’s second goal.
Micciche and Coakley also contributed assists. Alexandra Dente, Issy Brissette and Annie Ettenhofer notched one assist each.
Amy Scali made 18 saves for the Sachems.
Bishop Fenwick, the 11th seed, ended its season at 12-6-3.
Burlington 5, Cohasset-Hanover 4 (OT) — The Burlington girls hockey made a road trip to Cohasset to play their Division 2 state preliminary game well worth the trip.
Shea McDonald scored 1:49 into overtime when she stole a puck in the neutral zone, cruised down the left wing, and shifted to her forehand and beat the Cohasset-Hanover goalie to give Burlington a 5-4 overtime win and a date with the number two seed Norwell, at a time and date to be determined.
Siena Berardinelli scored in the first period, set up by Bella Hacker before C-H tied the game at one.
The teams traded four goals in the second with Bella Hacker getting both tallies for the Devils, one set up by Addy Jay and the other by Berardinelli and Sydney Shinopulos.
Trailing 4-3 in the third period, Shea McDonald tied the game at four (set up by Ava Petrone), setting things up for her own overtime heroics.
