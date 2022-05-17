READING — On Monday afternoon Reading and Arlington put on another classic that they have specialized in over the past two seasons and for the fourth straight time an Arlington home run was the difference maker in its 7-6 win.
The win just about wraps up the ML Liberty Division title for the Spy Ponders (13-3, 13-1 ML) while the Rockets fall to 12-3 (10-3).
Call it “groundhog day” or quote Yogi Berra and say it was “déjà vu all over again,” but no matter how you phrase it, it seems cruel and unusual for the Rockets to lose once again in a manner (home run) that is more of a rarity in a high school baseball game.
“It wouldn’t be a Reading/Arlington game if it isn’t decided by a run,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard.
After Reading erased an early 2-0 deficit to tie up the Spy Ponders in the third inning the game turned around in a quick sequence in the top of the fourth.
The bottom third of the Arlington order put Reading in a tough spot by putting on two runners in scoring position. An infield error followed by a Ben Nigro soft flair just making the outfield grass which was followed by a sacrifice bunt had Reading in trouble.
The Rockets have struggled with getting the top of the Arlington order out in critical situations the past two years and once again this proved to be the case.
Starting pitcher Brendan Flynn singled to right center to bring home the lead run and a hard line drive single to right field by Josh Garner brought home another run.
This brought up Rocket killer Evan O’Rourke (2 doubles, triple, 2 home runs, 10 RBI in the last four games vs. Reading) and the first pitch was driven well over the 361-foot mark in left center for a three-run blast giving his team a 7-2 lead.
This was the exact place that O’Rourke deposited his game-tying grand slam home run in the seventh inning last season.
These were the last runs scored by the Spy Ponders in the game but were enough to hold off the Rocket charge.
Colin Ensminger (7-1) going for his eighth straight pitching win was hit hard in the first inning for three hits with Chris Kelly’s two-out line single to left field putting the Rockets in a 2-0 hole.
Reading put some strong swings at the plate in the first two innings with Matt Ronayne’s triple with two outs in the second inning scoring Thomas Fratto (walk) cutting the lead in half.
In the third Reading tied the game after a Jacob Carter walk and steal of second base. Carter then scored on Michael Fabiano’s line single to right field.
The Rockets squandered a chance to have a big inning after Matt Walsh singled and both he and Fabiano advanced into scoring position with one out after a wild pitch.
Two straight strikeouts followed and the momentum of the game turned quickly in the top of the next inning.
“We had our chances in the middle innings to take the lead and we didn’t do it, that’s kind of how it’s been against them,” said Blanchard. “They have taken advantage of the opportunities we have given them and we have missed a few.”
Ensminger, as he does, kept battling and kept the deficit within striking distance before he gave way to Ryan Mulvey in the sixth inning in a 7-3 game.
The Rockets kept the energy throughout and down to their last three outs they rallied against Arlington reliever Garner.
Carter and Fabiano singled on either side of a fielder’s choice.
Fabiano’s hit brought home a run after Garner threw away the ball on a pick off move to first base.
It got interesting when Walsh singled bringing up the tying run with two outs but Garner fanned Fratto.
Relief pitcher Mulvey then came up as the tying run in a role (as a batter) that he is not normally known for.
Down in the count with two strikes he singled down the right field foul line bringing home two runs and now with the score at 7-6 he represented the tying run at first base.
Pinch runner Jack Raimo stole second base but pinch hitter Colby Robinson, after a good six-pitch battle, struck out swinging to end the game.
“Our mantra is to play to all 21 outs on offense and defense and we did that today, so our guys have nothing to hang their heads about,” said Blanchard. “We are a good team and will continue to be for the rest of the season.”
The Rockets will face Winchester (7-10, 4-10) at home on Thursday afternoon as they try to move past another heart-wrenching defeat at the hands of Arlington.
