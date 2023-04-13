READING — In a key early season Liberty Division match-up Reading took advantage of a few late Woburn misplays for a come-from-behind 4-3 win on Wednesday at Morton Field at Moscariello Ballpark.
The Tanners committed five errors, walked four and hit a batter, and eventually the mistakes caught up to them.
The Rockets (3-1), on the other hand, played a much cleaner game (two errors, no walks, one hit-batter) and had three, two-out RBI hits, and the last of those proved to be decisive.
“I really felt good about approach today even when we fell behind,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “Our guys were really locked in and competing in all situations. This is a good team (Woburn) over there who will be in the mix all year long and we have to be ready for this level of competition.”
Reading took its first lead in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 3-3 game with a two-out rally that brought home the eventual winning run.
After two were out, Woburn allowed Michael Fabiano (walk) and Thomas Fratto (infield error) to reach base setting up senior Matt Walsh whose hit fell in just inside the left field line to knock in the go-ahead run.
In the top of the seventh Woburn’s Eric Paradis led off and was robbed on a diving stop of a ground ball by first baseman Fratto who flipped to pitcher Ryan Mulvey covering the base for the out.
The next batter Danny DeFeo reached on a two-base throwing error at shortstop and the Tanners had the tying run in scoring position.
One pitch later the game was suddenly over when Derek Santullo roped a vicious line drive headed a few feet over Mulvey’s head which he snagged in a pure reflexive action. Mulvey then immediately pivoted to double up DeFeo who was caught several feet off of second base to end the game.
“The game wasn’t decided on that play. The game was decided because we couldn’t make basic plays,” said Woburn coach Joe Wells. “We were lucky to be in the game.”
Reading looked like it was going to come out of the gate with a big first inning when it loaded the bases without the ball leaving the infield.
A walk to Ben Wright started the inning and with one out Nick Bartalini reached on an infield error and Michael Fabiano singled to deep shortstop.
Tanner starter Jackson Powers escaped when he induced an infield pop up and struck out Walsh to end the threat.
Woburn put the first runs on the board in the fourth when Powers was hit by a pitch and Jack Lee followed with a long triple to right center. Lee also scored when the throw to third base was high and went out of play.
Reading halved the lead to 2-1 benefitting from an infield error on Walsh’s grounder. After a Bryan Beneke sacrifice bunt, the first of Jack Raimo’s two clutch RBI singles scored Walsh.
The Tanners came right back in the top of the fifth to get that run back when Ryan Lush hit a two-out laser to the right centerfield gap for a triple that scored DeFeo who had singled to make it 3-1.
The next batter Powers hit a chopper in front of the plate that catcher Nick Mazzarella made a nice play on to his left to throw out Powers to prevent Lush to score what would have been a fourth run.
In the see-saw game the Rockets came back once again in the same inning after a Woburn run, this time to tie the game up.
Bartalini led off with a hustle double to left and advanced to third on a passed ball.
After a Fabiano walk another Woburn misplay proved costly.
Fratto hit a towering pop up behind shortstop that two fielders let drop for a single and then the ball was picked up and thrown away at first base, scoring Bartalini.
(Jackson) Powers after 80 pitches was lifted for freshman lefty reliever Avery Powers, his brother.
(Avery) Powers hit the first batter he faced to load the bases with no outs but then proceeded to strike out the next two batters bringing up Raimo.
Once again Raimo came through with a two-out RBI single on a grounder to right field to tie the game at 3-3.
Powers then retired Wright on an infield pop-up and despite giving up the tying two runs it was a good escape for the Tanners to still be in a tie game.
In the end, however, the Tanners were not able to escape their seventh-inning miscues and the Rockets execution and timely hitting proved to be difference maker.
Woburn (3-2, 2-2 ML) is at home versus Lexington on Friday at 4 p.m. Reading is off until next Tuesday when it has a return match with Melrose (2 p.m.) which will be played as a “non-league” game.
