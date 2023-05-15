WOBURN — It is a hotly-contested race for first place in Middlesex League Liberty Division, and the Reading High baseball team turned in league-best kind of performance in a 3-0 whitewashing of Woburn, Friday afternoon at Carroll Field.
The Rockets set the tone for the day with three runs on five hits in the top of the first, and then the defense and the pitching of Ryan Mulvey carried the day from there.
Mulvey (4-0) allowed only three hits in a complete-game shutout, and two of those baserunners were erased on double plays. There were four baserunners in all for the Tanners, and none of them advanced past first base.
"He was outstanding," said Reading coach Dave Blanchard, of Mulvey. "It's hard to pitch any better than the way he pitched today. Everything was working for him. His curveball was tremendous, his control was amazing."
"I thought their pitcher (Mulvey) did a great job, he was very efficient," said Woburn coach Joe Wells. "He maybe threw 70 pitches."
The Rockets (11-3, 9-3 ML) are in first place in the Liberty, one game ahead in the loss column over Winchester (11-5, 10-4). With six games left, four in the ML, Blanchard is not even thinking about league titles, just yet.
"We are trying to stay focused on the day-to-day," said the Rocket coach. "We have a lot of baseball left with six games. We can't start counting, we just have to keep our heads down."
Ben Wright launched the Rockets with a leadoff single in the top of the first off of Woburn sophomore starter, Shaun Marsh. Wright took second on an infield out, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Nick Bartalini.
That was the first of three straight hits for Reading, as singles by Michael Fabiano and Thomas Fratto loaded the bases, with still only one out. Bartalini scored on Matt Walsh's fielder's choice grounder, one that nearly resulted in an inning-ending double play, but Walsh was able to beat the relay throw to first.
"The big play of the game for us was not getting the call on that double play," said Wells. "That was a two-run swing right there. That was a bang-bang play that could have gone either way."
Bryan Beneke followed with the fifth hit of the inning to drive in Fabiano for a 3-0 lead.
The Rockets tried to put on their patented first-and-third delayed steal play to try and get a fourth run across, with Beneke taking off for second base. He got into the run down Reading was looking for, but the Tanner defense was able to tag him out before Walsh could cross the plate.
"We have been talking about starting fast, and getting out on teams, especially now that we are out on the road a little bit," said Blanchard, of the three-run first. "We were able to do that with some good hits."
Jackson Powers got the first Woburn hit, a single with one out in the bottom of the first, but a 6-4-3 double play brought an abrupt end to the inning.
Connor Welch singled to lead off the Tanners' second, but Mulvey got the next three batters in order, including the final out on a called third strike.
The Rockets continued to hit the ball, getting at least one in each of the first five innings. Marsh was in constant trouble throughout those innings, but he kept his poise, and not only did he survive 12 hits in five innings, he ultimately made it through the whole game.
"We scored three runs early, and we hoped to extend that over the course of the game, but we weren't able to do that," said Blanchard. "Ultimately it didn't matter because of the way he (Mulvey) pitched."
"After that first inning, Shaun settled down, nicely," said Wells. "He gave us an opportunity to win but we just didn't score any runs. He showed a lot of composure, especially after that first inning."
The Tanners (9-7, 8-6) are a team that likes to work the count. But, Mulvey's control and ability to throw strikes took them out of their game.
"Our approach at the plate had to change because of the way he was so efficient," said Wells, of Mulvey. "We couldn't take first pitches because he was throwing strikes on his first pitches. When we hit them, they weren't falling today. That's baseball. That was a good high school baseball game."
Eric Paradis got Woburn's third hit, a single, with one out in the bottom of the fifth. The Rockets soon ended the inning on a 5-4-3 double play.
Marsh had his best two innings in the sixth and seventh, allowing just one base on balls as Reading went quietly in each frame
"At the end of the day, we had a lot of hits today, but we'd like to see a little more production," said Blanchard. "A win is a win and we are happy about it. Woburn is a good team, and to beat them twice in a season is an accomplishment."
"Hats off to them, they got the runs when they needed them," said Wells, of the Rockets. "We couldn't get anything going. We hit the ball, but right at people."
Reading will be back in action on Tuesday (4:15 p.m.) when it visits Spy Pond Field to take on Arlington. Woburn is tentatively supposed to host Belmont on Tuesday, but Wells is trying to move the game due to a senior activity that day.
