WINCHESTER — The Winchester High boys' team made the most of the abbreviated pandemic season, finishing atop the Middlesex League Liberty Division before advancing to the final of the Middlesex League tournament where it lost at Watertown.
"We are looking forward to a full season this year after having the shortened one last year," said 10th-year Winchester coach John Fleming. "It would have been great to see that team get an opportunity for a state tournament run. With that being said, we have a group this year that is eager to get back on the court with a nice mix of returning players and new additions to the team."
First and foremost among the returning players is second-year captain and reigning ML Liberty MVP Philip Sughrue, a fourth-year starter in the backcourt.
"After a great junior year, we will count on him to run the show for us at point guard," said Fleming, whose star player is headed to Roger Williams, next year. "He continues to improve on both sides of the ball."
The other three senior captains are Quinten Pienaar, Jeff Tan and Vaikunthan (Vee) Mathiyalakan.
PIenaar is a three-year starter and does a little of everything. The forward rebounds on both ends of the court, is capable of defending at every position, can score in the post, and attack the rim, as well as score from the perimeter. Fleming expects Pienaar, an ML Liberty Division All-Star, last year, to be one of the top forwards in the league.
Tan got some time last year behind Sean Gogolin (now at Roger Williams) and, along side Pienaar, makes for a really tough and physical front court.
"Both guys have incredible motors and there energy is infectious," said Fleming.
Mathiyalakan has been a bench player to this point in his career, but senior year will give him a chance to shine and make meaningful contributions on the court.
"Vee is a gym rat and can really shoot it," said Fleming. "He has really improved his ability to get to the basket."
Another returner who started in the second half of the season, and in the league tournament, is junior guard Matt Hu.
"Matt is a great option for us as a scorer off catch-and-shoot, or attacking the hoop," said Fleming. "He is a really tough perimeter defender."
Sophomore Dylan Ketterer will be in the mix for plenty of minutes after a strong freshman year campaign shooting the ball.
"He is much better at getting to and finishing at the hoop this year," said Fleming.
John DiMichaelis is a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Fleming says he sees the court well and will get a bunch of guys open looks this year."
The Red & Black will have six new players who will be vying to make an impact in various ways to get their varsity minutes.
Freshman Riley Clarke has the length and skill to give Winchester good minutes off the bench. As he adjusts to the speed of the game, Clarke will be in the mix even more.
Junior Conor Brennan is another big guy who has good length and can be a good option for the Red & Black as a big.
Sophomore Ben Wilson is coming off a promising football season that saw him make plays from multiple positions. Winchester is hoping to see that promise extend to the basketball court.
"We hope to use his playmaking ability that we saw at Fenway Park against Woburn on the offensive side, and his athleticism on the defensive to help us from the guard spot," said Fleming.
Sophomore Eli Prophete is new to the program and has been a little banged up to start the year but is long and should create some difficult matchups from the wing.
Sophomore Wes Kaukas-Quinn is as good of a catch-and-shoot player as the Red & Black have had, according to Fleming. The coaching staff is looking forward to seeing his game continue to grow. Junior Tommy Lampert) is tough wing defender and can knock down 3-pointers.
In addition to the Middlesex League, the Red & Black will be competing in a of couple tournaments, including the first annual Bob Bigelow Classic (in honor of the late, great WHS alum), which will include both boys and girls brackets, during Christmas break. Winchester concludes the regular season with the highly-competitive Comcast Tourney, this year taking place at Torrice Gym in Woburn.
"We are looking forward to an always-tough Middlesex League schedule, as well as a tough non-league schedule," said Fleming.
The Red & Black open up their season on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) playing the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader against Belmont. The girls game at Wenner Field House on Coach Lyons Court starts at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.