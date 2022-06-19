READING — With her successful high school track career in the record books, Reading High graduating senior Liz Donahue is aiming for even loftier goals.
A distance runner since her early running days, Donahue wasn't expected to etch her name in the RMHS record books as she did by the conclusion of her career. Now she'll continue her cross country and track and field career as a member of the Tufts University squad this fall.
"Liz had an outstanding year and I am so proud of all that she's accomplished,'' said Reading coach Nancy Madden. “She has set her mind to be one of the top distance runners in the state and has accomplished that with flying colors. She was a three-sport captain and an exceptional student."
The Reading girls program has had its share of outstanding runners in its history and Liz Donahue is now added to that list.
Donahue finishes her RMHS career with school records for cross country and the mile and two mile on the track.
Donahue cited both her mother and older brother James (Belmont Hill), who is bound for Virginia on a track scholarship, and was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021 for Boys Track & Field, as inspirations.
"I always saw my mom run local races, and I really looked up to her when I was younger,'' said Donahue. ”My brother is a competitive runner, and he's accomplished so much at (Belmont Hill). Both he and my mom really pushed me to try to get to that next level."
After an injury kept her out most of her freshman season, Donahue accomplished some success as a sophomore and vaulted herself as one of the top five runners for the Lady Rockets.
As a result of her accomplishments, she was named to the Middlesex League Liberty All-Star team, which basically became a seasonal honor for the rest of her career.
Achieving a promising campaign in the winter track season, Donahue was geared up for a breakout season on the outdoor circuit in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the MIAA spring season.
Despite the obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donahue continued to train for her junior year throughout the spring and summer, while improving her times.
"The pandemic was tough, but I used that time to work on my training program,'' said Donahue. ”It was a great way to take my mind off what was going on in the world and to prepare for my junior season."
When the high school athletics resumed in the fall of 2020-21, there were still restrictions and some dual cross country meets were canceled.
"It was tough because we had a shortened season, and it definitely took myself and the team out of rhythm,'' said Donahue. ”It's tough to run long distance races with a mask on, but having meets cancelled was disappointing.”
Following a tough winter track season filled with injuries, Donahue began to develop as one of the top distance runners on the outdoor team. During a dual meet against Arlington, Donahue broke the school’s two-mile record that had stood for 23 years held by Meghan Shaw, with a time of 11:33.7.
Donahue continued her successful run as a distance runner in her senior year last fall. As a senior captain of the squad, she finished the dual meets undefeated while setting the Reading Town Forest Course record of 19:07.
During the winter season, Donahue continued her successful run, finishing the dual meet season with a 4-1 mark while breaking the indoor two-mile record of Sandra DiPillo that stood for 25 years years with a time of 11:32.63 against Lexington.
Donahue went on to break her own school-record time of 11:19.58 at the Division 2 State Meet. At New England's Donahue once again broke her own school record, finishing with a time of 11:11.05.
On the outdoor circuit, Donahue finished 5-0 in dual meet competition and broke her outdoor school record in the two-mile three times. Against Arlington, she recorded a time of 11:29.4 and surpassed her own school record with a time of 11:29.1 against Belmont.
In her final dual meet of the season, Donahue continued to shatter the school record twice more, finishing with a time of 11:33.2 against Winchester and broke 11:00 with a time of 10:59.28 in the Division 2 State Meet.
Donahue also broke a 13-year-old school record, previously set by Lauren Almeida in the mile with a time of 5:08 in the Division 2 State Meet.
"It was always my goal to break 11:00 in the two mile and I finally accomplished it,'' said Donahue.” Setting the record in the mile is awesome as well, and it was great to finish my senior year on a high note. Now I'm excited to continue my running career in college."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.