The Winchester High football team will travel to Cambridge Rindge & Latin for a non-playoff game, its final game before Thanksgiving Day, when the Red & Black will Woburn on the newly-resurfaced Knowlton Stadium.
The starting time for today's game with the Falcons has been pushed up to 2 p.m. to beat the expected rain that has forced numerous adjustments to starting times throughout the state this Friday.
Winchester (2-7) is coming off a 28-14 loss to Beverly at Hurd Stadium, on Saturday. The Red & Black have been dealing with a lot of injuries in the second half of the season, and they were without four or five of their linemen from both sides of the ball, according to coach Wally Dembowski.
Last weekend's game was 7-7 at the half, but the Panthers scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to take a 28-7 lead, before Winchester came back with a Harry Lowenstein 45-yard touchdown pass to sophomore speedster Dan Killion for the 28-14 lead.
All four Beverly touchdowns were a result of the ground game, as the Panthers took advantage of the Red & Black being short on linemen.
The Panthers scored the first touchdown of the second half and then the next two scores came off Winchester turnovers.
"We had one lineman who was 220 and the rest were 190 or less," said Dembowski. "We played well in the first half when it was 7-7. We did nothing right in the second half, which was a little frustrating."
Today's opponent, the Falcons, are 3-5 on the year, including a 42-3 loss to Lincoln-Sudbury, last week.
Cambridge has twice put up 60 points this season, so the game could very well be a shootout from the first play from scrimmage.
Dembowski expects to have some of those linemen back in the lineup today, along with linebacker Paddy Galvin for the first time in a month.
The Falcons feature a lot of team speed and line "that is bigger than ours," according to Dembowski. They also have a pair of wide receivers with length, which has presented the Winchester defensive secondary with problems in the past, this season.
On offense, the Red & Black will be coming with both of their junior quarterbacks, Harry Lowenstein and Jack Centurelli. Junior Ryan Doucette remains the primary running back, and junior wide receiver Ben Wilson returns after missing last week's game. He'll team up with senior Jack Costello.
"We have been working hard in practice, like we always do," said Dembowski. "What we do against them will be a byproduct of what they do against us."
The Panthers have a running back who explodes through holes and is tough to stop once he is into the secondary. Winchester though has done a decent job against opposing running games because linebackers Galvin, Doucette, junior Lucas Fujii and senior Liam Poole have been getting into the running lanes and making the tackles.
The defensive secondary has also played well in terms of defending passes, but have problems when the receivers make the catches with space to maneuver. Wilson returns to the secondary where he joins Costello, Centurelli and senior Kevin Sencion.
Dembowski is happy to have Chris Lochard back on the defensive line after being out injured. Senior captain Quintin Johansen is in his third game back from a leg injury, and should be rounding into form at right tackle.
"It's nice to have Quin's spirit and energy back in practices and on the field," said Dembowski, of Johansen.
It seems Winchester is in position to have one of its top games of the campaign, and the Red & Black are going to need to because the Falcons bring challenges.
"We definitely have to play one of our better games of the season because they the fastest team we have played this year," said Dembowski.
Looking ahead past today, the turf at Knowlton Stadium is in and plans are for the Red & Black to host Woburn on Thanksgiving. The Tanners (6-4) are coming off a 28-14 win over Concord-Carlisle on Thursday in a "non-playoff" game.
