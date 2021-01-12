Burlington High's boys hockey and boys and girls basketball teams enjoyed weekend success against Wilmington with all three programs winning. The girls hockey team was off last weekend.
Boys Hockey
Burlington 5, Wilmington 3 — The Burlington boys hockey team overcame a slow half of hockey and scored four second-half goals to earn a 5-3 win over Wilmington on Saturday afternoon at Ristuccia Arena in Wilmington.
Senior Jack Jay followed his three-point night in the first meeting last Wednesday with a hat trick and an assist on Saturday to lead the Devils offense.
“Jack (Jay) is just a really deceptive, really good hockey player,” said Burlington coach Bob Conceison of his captain, who is the nephew of Burlington great Bobby Jay. “He just does everything well. He has real good finesse. He skates and you don’t see him as fast and then he turns a defenseman around.”
With revenge on its mind, Wilmington scored twice in the first period to gain a 2-0 lead before senior Sean Malone scored a power-play goal, set up by Jay and senior defenseman Ray Magliozzi.
Early in the second period, Jay scored twice in a span of 34 seconds, giving Burlington a 3-2 lead, its first of the game.
Wilmington drew even on a power-play goal, but Jay scored the game-winning goal with 6:34 left set up by Nick Berglund and Coby Sloan (two assists in the game).
Senior Brian O’Neill added an insurance goal with 3:11 left, set up by senior captain Dalton MacKinnon.
Senior Nolan Kelleher picked up his second win in as many starts in the Burlington net.
Burlington (2-0) was scheduled to play Stoneham this Saturday but that game has been postponed due to Stoneham athletics being in quarantine. It is hoped they will play their regularly scheduled game next Monday, Jan. 18 (Martin Luther King Day).
Boys Basketball
Burlington 75, Wilmington 54 — A good start helped the Burlington High boys basketball team shoot out to a 13-point halftime lead, then broke it open even more in the third quarter, to cruise to a 75-54 victory at Wilmington on Saturday.
The Red Devils were led once again by junior Shane Mahoney who had 24 points, while Justin Bairos added 15 and Sean McGlaughlin chipped in 12.
Tom Mattinson had 24 points, and James McCarron added 11 points for the Wildcats.
“We handled the ball much better and were better prepared to deal with Wilmington’s pressure than in our first game,” said Burlington coach Phil Conners. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, especially at the foul line, but we played well defensively. Shane Mahoney was off the charts with nine assists and five rebounds, while freshman James Ellis did a good job. Justin Bairos played to his capability. Overall we played much better than in our first game.”
The Red Devils jumped out to an early lead when Mahoney and Bairos both scored five points to help them overcome seven points by McCarron and six points by Mattinson, and take a 17-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Red Devils started to pull away in the second quarter when Mahoney had eight points, Bairos added seven points to help extend Burlington’s lead to 13 points (38-25) by halftime
Then the Red Devils put the game away in the third quarter behind nine points from Mahoney scored nine points while James Ellis, Bairos, Williams and Sean McGlaughlin all contributed to help increase Burlington’s lead to 21 points (60-39) by the end of the third quarter.
McGlaughlin scored seven points in the fourth quarter to help cap Burlington’s winning effort.
Unfortunately Burlington will be off this week as its next opponent Stoneham has shut down all sports for the week. It is hoped they will play their regularly scheduled game next Monday, Jan. 18 (Martin Luther King Day).
Girls Basketball
Burlington 43, Wilmington 30 — A strong third quarter allowed the Lady Devils to take the lead, then pull away in the fourth to earn a 43-30 victory over Wilmington, in a game held at the Rubber Gym at Burlington High School on Saturday.
The Lady Devils were led by Sydney Pavao who scored a game-high 15 points, while Liv Pena added 10 and Megan Murphy chipped in eight to help improve Burlington’s record to 2-0.
Jenna Sweeney had nine points, and Jess Collins added eight points for the Lady Wildcats.
“We struggled defensively in the first half and committed too many fouls which sent Wilmington to the foul line too often,” said Burlington coach Pam MacKay. “Then in the third quarter we played more disciplined and our defense helped us score more points in transition. This helped improve our patience in the half court, and we were able to attack the basket and score.”
The Lady Devils started slowly but they can thank Pavao for keeping them in the game in the first half as she scored 11 of her 15 points in the opening 16 minutes as Burlington trailed 23-22 at the break.
The Lady Devils finally surged ahead in the third quarter when Pena scored six points, Marina Callahan added three and Murphy and Brianna D’Alleva both had two points, to give Burlington a seven-point lead (35-28) by the end of the third quarter.
Then in the fourth quarter Burlington’s defense locked down Wilmington to just two puts as they pushed the lead into double digits to cruise home.
Unfortunately Burlington will be off this week as its next opponent Stoneham has shut down all sports for the week. It is hoped they will play their regularly scheduled game next Monday, Jan. 18 (Martin Luther King Day).
