WATERTOWN — Members of the Woburn High girls' hockey team saw an unusual sight when they looked across the ice during the National Anthem, prior to yesterday's game. A squad with less skaters than the 11 the Tanners have on their roster.
In fact, Watertown did not have enough for two full lines with only eight skaters, with three of them on defense.
Woburn respected the Lady Raiders' grit, but they also had fun getting five different goal scorers in a 5-0 victory at Ryan Arena.
"I really have to commend Watertown, it speaks to the situation we still find ourselves in," said Woburn girls coach Steve Kennedy, of some of the Lady Raiders being out with Covid, and another suffering a season-ending injury playing field hockey in Florida, over the weekend. "It's difficult and all these kids are fighting through, but they played that game with eight skaters, and I give them credit for keeping the game on the schedule. With all the kids out there working so hard, it was very impressive."
Woburn's first goal came from eighth-grader Ari Murgo, who is settling in as the left wing on the top line, along with freshman Madelyn Soderquist at center, and senior co-captain, ML Pineros, at right wing. Pineros had the puck in the right corner, and she spotted Murgo open in front for a one-timer past senior goalie Antonia Erickson.
Pineros made it 2-0 at 13:36, collecting a pass from sophomore Taylor Buckley, high in the slot, taking a couple strides and putting a wrist shot in the back of the net.
Perhaps the prettiest goal of the game came while the Tanners were shorthanded in the second period.
Buckley sent a beautiful lead pass ahead to Pineros, as she moved over the Raider blue line. As the defense approached Pineros, she fed the puck to an open Soderquist, and she took care of the rest, giving Woburn a 3-0 lead.
Watertown had some good players among its meager ranks, and they tested Tanner goalie and senior co-captain Alyssa Wackrow, but she was able to pass every test.
Woburn's second line combined on the first goal of the third period. Freshman Emme Flavin got the puck to freshman Ella Spinazola, who put a hard shot on net that Erickson was able to make the save on. Junior Katie Pica was their to put away the rebound from in close for a 4-0 Tanner lead.
"On our end I was very happy with the way we moved the puck today, very happy to see names on the scoresheet you don't see all the time," said Kennedy. "I think that's a result of good offense playing with five kids the way that we like to see them play, the way we know that they can play."
For the first time all season, freshman Mia Crones was called on to play goal, giving Wackrow 10-plus minutes of rest. Crones came up with nice saves on both shots she faced, which were the only Watertown shots of the period.
"Happy to have Mia jump in there and get a chance as well," said Kennedy, of his insurance policy backup goalie. "She did a good job finishing the game for us with a couple saves."
The Woburn players were pleased with the last goal of the game, as Maura McComiskey made a perfect deflection on a Meaghan Keough shot from the left point. The sophomore re-directed it with her stick inside the near post for the 5-0 final. Ava Makinen also got an assist on the final goal of the contest.
"Overall, for a Martin Luther King Day game, a long weekend, you never know what you are going to get," said Kennedy. "I was very happy with the effort the girls put forward today, very happy with their level of focus."
