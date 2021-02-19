WINCHESTER — The Woburn High boys' basketball team had an unfortunate draw in the Middlesex League playoffs of having to face the same Winchester team that just won its first Middlesex League title, including two wins over the Tanners over the long weekend.
Woburn put up a gallant fight, particularly in the second half, but Winchester managed to come away with a 61-54 victory in opening round action, Wednesday at WHS Gym.
Winchester (10-1) advances to Thursday's semifinals, where it will host Reading (5-6), back at WHS Gym, at 1 p.m.
The Tanners trailed at the half, 34-21, before taking eight points off that margin with an excellent third quarter. Woburn (3-7) kept surging in the fourth quarter, but Winchester was able to answer with timely baskets and big defensive stops to hold on for the win.
"I'm proud of the effort of our guys," said Winchester coach John Fleming, whose team has not lost since the fourth game of the season, at Belmont. "We had a great start but knew Woburn was more than capable of fighting back, and they did in the third. We had some big stops in the fourth."
Winchester got defensive help off the bench from Henry Kraft and Jeff Tan, each of whom made plays that helped get the momentum back on its side. Matt Hu stepped up with a pair of 3-pointers and had 11 points after Omar Shakeel got hampered by foul trouble.
The Tanners were sparked by senior Dylan McLaughlin and junior Joe Gattuso, each of whom knocked down three threes while amassing 19 points each.
Winchester junior Quinten Pienaar scored 17 points and added seven rebounds to the win.
"Our guys are excited to get another opportunity to play," said Fleming, of this afternoon's semifinal with Reading, which got underway at 1 p.m.
Winchester swept the Rockets in the first two games of the season, but Reading was dealing with Covid issues at the time and the players had barely practiced together before the season got underway. The Rockets are expected to be much tougher this time around.
GIRLS GAME: WAKEFIELD 45, WOBURN 40
WOBURN — The Woburn High girls' basketball team experienced a rare, early exit from the postseason as Wakefield surprised the Tanners, 45-40, in the first round of the Middlesex League playoffs, Wednesday night at Torrice Gym.
“It was a tough loss against a very aggressive and athletic Wakefield team,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. “Their zone defense bothered us.”
The Tanners started slow due to the Lady Warrior defense, and Wakefield took a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
Woburn made adjustments to get back in the game in the second and third quarters, helped along offensively by Bella Sgroi (10 points), Cyndea Labissiere (8) and Jenna Taylor (8).
"We were able to move the ball a little better and make a few shots," said Sullivan. "In addition we got some stops which allowed us to get out in transition and get some easy points."
The Tanners were within a point with under five minutes to play, but the Wakefield defense took over again, frustrating the Tanners while they slowly got some separation on the scoreboard.
Sullivan was proud of the way his team stepped up and handled what this unusual season brought to the table.
"We had great senior leadership all year long, and the worst part of losing your final game in the tournament is having to say goodbye to the senior players who have been a part of our basketball program for the past four years," said Sullivan. "I am grateful we got this season in, and hopefully our underclassmen can use the experience they gained this year to help them prepare for next season."
Woburn finishes with a record of 7-4.
