BURLINGTON — The Burlington girls hockey team had a strong season during the Covid-shortened season last year compiling a 7-0-1 regular season record followed by a playoff win over Reading, before falling to Woburn in the year end Middlesex League tournament.
And while that team did get solid play and leadership from their seniors, this year’s version will be hard pressed to do that with just three upper classmen on the roster.
The leaders on this year’s version of the Lady Devils will be part of a strong defensive group led by the team’s three captains, including juniors Abby Sousa and Lizzie Boulos, and senior Sofia Wojtaszek.
While the three captains will log a lot of ice time on the blue line, third year coach Rick Sheehan expects contributions from sophomore Mia Lauder and eighth-grader Kyleigh Rabazzi on the back end as well.
In the goal, Burlington faces the task of replacing last year’s Freedom Division co-MVP Colleen McMakin.
Stepping in will be freshman Maya Barkley who should carry the workload with sophomore Laelia Fowler serving at the team’s backup.
“Obviously she is young and will be learning as we go,” said Sheehan of Barkley. “We have a strong group of returning players on defense, so she won’t need to steal us games. She just needs to make the routine saves and we will be fine.”
Burlington is young but talented up front, and a group of skilled top six forwards will need to carry the offensive workload.
Included in that group are sophomores Shea McDonald, Anna Viglione, and Katie Hayes. Rounding out the group of talented forwards are freshmen (and all second-year players) Elena Seremitis, Caitlyn Tremblay, and Lexi MacKinnon.
The program is deep and will look for secondary scoring from a group of forwards including sophomores Renee Flett, Abby Wojtaszek, and Allie Boyle, freshmen Ava Cicolini, and eighth graders Olivia Rourk and Karleigh Weber.
Burlington will be back to playing a traditional schedule including six games against the Middlesex Liberty Division and eight against the competitive Freedom Division, one the Devils look to be at the top of come the end of the season.
“I think with the talent we have we can be in the mix for the Freedom come of the end of the season,” said Sheehan. "Wakefield will be strong but there are a lot of questions this year with Melrose going on their own and Wilmington and Stoneham merging as a program.”
Burlington’s non-league opponents include Wayland-Weston (twice), Bedford, Marblehead, Malden Catholic, and Shawsheen.
The season opens at the Ice Palace on Wednesday night when Burlington hosts Winchester at 7 p.m.
