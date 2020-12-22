BURLINGTON — The Burlington High boys basketball team had a simply outstanding season in 2019-20, going 18-5 overall and winning the Freedom Division.
The Red Devils had a solid tournament run before bowing in overtime to Beverly in the Division 2 North semifinals.
The Devils left their mark largely due to the 3-point shot where they averaged just under 10 makes a game.
Burlington would likely have been even stronger this year with eight returnees but the loss of Freedom Division MVP Aidan Olivier, who transferred to Cambridge R & L, will have a huge impact on the team’s fortunes.
Olivier, as a sophomore, averaged 16 points per game a year ago and sank 67 3-pointers to earn him the division MVP.
“He’s one of the best players in the state,” said fifth-year Burlington head coach Phil Conners. “With no COVID-19 he would have stayed with us, and I feel we would have been as good as last year and maybe better. But his family moved to Cambridge due to COVID-19, and him leaving definitely hurts us.”
There’s still hope Burlington will still be quite competitive nevertheless with the way it should continue to shoot the basketball.
The Red Devils return six players, including two starters (Ty Williams and Shane Mahoney), from last year’s squad.
“We have experience with two starters back who played a lot of minutes for us on the court last year and will again this year,” said Conners. “Beyond that we don’t have a lot of kids who played a lot last year. But since we didn’t have the (summer/fall) league we normally have, it’s harder to know how well our starters will play together.”
As was the case last year the Red Devils are not a big team, with only one starter taller than six feet. Yet Burlington still has players who possess the amazing ability to both hit 3-pointers consistently, and play aggressive defense.
“We’re not a big team but we’re skilled, and with the way we play every kid on the court will know how to shoot the ball and play defense,” said Conners. “The kids who play will all be confident shooters, know how to defend, be very unselfish, and be smart players with good ball-handling skills.”
As has been the case since Conners became the team’s coach four years ago, the Red Devils again won’t have most of its players designated as forwards or guards. Virtually every player who will be on the floor possesses the ability to both attack the rim and shoot the three effectively enough to fill either role.
LOOKING AT THE ROSTER
The top returning scorer is senior captain Ty Williams (5-7), who after missing the first seven games last year, came back to make a huge impact to support the team’s drive to the division title. Williams (7.9 ppg) is a tough defensive player who thrives on guarding opposing top scorers and can also shoot the three where he drained 39 a season ago.
“I feel Ty (Williams) was the best on-ball defender in the Middlesex League last year, when we had him defend the other team’s top scorer every game, and he did an amazing job,” said Conners. “He’s not only a good defender but also a great knock-down 3-point shooter, and through hard work this past off-season he’s a much better ball-handler now. So we expect big things from him this year.”
The one player who does have a defined role is junior Shane Mahoney (5-10), the other returning starter, at point guard.
Mahoney was more of a supporting offensive player last year and was used to distribute the ball to the team’s scorers. He will now be expected to play a more prominent role in the team’s offense this season.
“Shane (Mahoney) will mean everything to us this year with Aidan (Olivier) gone, and he will have to score a lot more points for us to be successful,” said Conners. “Last year he was our fourth or fifth option who didn’t get a ton of shots, but this year he’s greatly improved and become a lot better. He’s a good passer, decision-maker, ball-handler, and a smart all-around go-to player.”
The Red Devils also have two players who have progressed from back-up roles last year to become starters this season.
Senior captain Justin Bairos (6-0) is yet another fine shooter who made 31 from distance.
“Justin (Bairos) was a good shooter for us, and this year he’s greatly improved his play-making ability and is much better with the ball,” said Conners. “So this year we will use him to break down opposing players off the dribble. I know he will get a lot more shots off and score a lot more points for us this year.”
The other new starter who was an effective back-up last year is the team’s only true big man, senior captain Sean McGlaughlin (6-4). A year ago McGlaughlin saw limited minutes coming off the bench. He’s expected to play tough inside with rebounding, and shot-blocking.
“Since Sean is our only big player, he might be our most important player getting to the rim for inside scoring and rebounds,” said Conners. “He’s added a lot to his game this past off-season as well. He’s a great rebounder and shot-blocker, and can really shoot effectively.”
Also competing for fifth starter role is senior Nick Virgin (5-8), who has impressed Conners in pre-season practices with his outside shooting and getting to the basket. Also competing for the fifth starter role is sophomore Eric Sekaya (5-7), who will back-up Mahoney at point guard.
Among the newcomers also competing for playing time include senior Paul Deramo (5-10) and freshmen Cedric Rodriguez (6-3) and James Ellis (6-2), while sophomore Brian McGlaughlin (6-2) will also be in the picture coming off the bench.
10-GAME SEASON
Burlington is scheduled to start the season on Saturday, Jan. 2 when it hosts Wilmington. The Devils will play a 10-game schedule with Freedom Division games only. It is hoped there may be a Middlesex League tournament during February vacation week where it may pick up another game but that remains to be seen how the coronavirus is controlled.
“It’s tough to predict how well we will be,” said Conners. “It’s not a normal year with kids missing practices and maybe games due to COVID-19 issues. I feel we’re pretty good, and I’m excited that we have a good group of kids, and I want us to compete in every game. Our goal will be to try and win the division again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.