WOBURN — In a four-game round robin in pool play, it gets late early so the Woburn 12-year-olds could not afford another loss even in just the second game in the districts.
Backed by the pitching of righthander Richard Cooke, Woburn defeated Weston, 5-1, last night at Weafer Park to even its record at 1-1 in the District 13 Little League Major Baseball Tournament.
Weston had posted a win over Acton-Boxborough in its opener last week so a win over a team that had won keeps Woburn very much in the picture with a very big game at Reading on Thursday (5:45 p.m.).
Cooke maxed out his pitch limit (85) and was in total command allowing three hits, a run, two walks, a hit batter, but with 11 strikeouts. He was able to pitch into the sixth and get the first batter out before having to leave.
“He’s tough to touch, he pounds the strike zone,” said Woburn manager Jason Basile. “He’s got great command and pitched well into the sixth and got that final out before his pitch count.”
There was no hesitation to put Cooke back out in the bottom of the sixth even with just two pitches remaining and a 5-1 Woburn lead.
“He’s our best, he’s the fastest, he’s intimidating,” said Basile. “He’s a great leader for this team. The kids look up to him.”
Cooke’s dominance on the mound allowed his teammates to settle in with the bats. After a relatively quiet first two at-bats, Woburn (which was the visiting team) scored three runs in the top of the third.
The first two batters drew walks before a fielder’s choice by Lucas Lilley forced the lead runner at third base for the first out.
No matter as No. 3 batter, 11-year-old Mia Basile dumped a single into right to score one run while Basile and Lilley were able to get to second and third respectively due to the throw home.
Conor Haggerty nearly knocked in another run but Weston first baseman Cole Murphy made a nice catch drifting into short right field and holding the runners for the second out.
But, Eddie Tivnan wasted no time by drilling the first pitch of his at-bat into left center to score two runs and make it 3-0.
Weston got one run back in the bottom of the third. Leadoff batter Bobby Ferguson started the inning with a bloop single to right.
After a strikeout and a ground ball moved Ferguson to second, cleanup hitter Justin Marks singled to center to drive in Ferguson. The Woburn defense played the single perfectly and gave up the run and simply threw the ball into second base to keep Marks out of scoring position.
Cooke then got the next batter to ground to Haggerty at first base who made a nifty scoop of the hot grounder for out number three.
Weston never threatened after that. It did have baserunners in the fourth and fifth innings but neither advanced past first.
Meanwhile Woburn put up two more runs in the top of the fourth inning thanks to another two-out RBI.
The Woburn inning began harmless enough with two strikeouts called looking. Justin Bauer earned a two-out walk and then stole second on a close play that brought out the Weston manager for an explanation of the call by the base umpire.
This brought up the top of the order and Demetri Underwood who belted a double off the bottom of the center field fence to easily score Bauer.
An infield error off Lilley’s bat then scored Underwood to make it 5-1 and that is how it would finish up.
“It was a good game with no mistakes,” said Basile who feels his team must win its final two to earn a spot in the cross-over semifinals against one of the top two teams from Pool B next Wednesday, July 13.
After playing at Reading on Thursday, Woburn will meet Acton-Boxborough on Saturday morning (11 a.m.) at Weafer Park in its final pool game.
