READING — After the shortest offseason ever, the Reading High football team is grateful to be back to start a more normal season.
“Up until two weeks ago, everything was different,” said Reading coach John Fiore (135-54), who is beginning his 18th season in charge of the program. “Now, we’re back to having a locker room and having meetings.”
When practice officially began on Friday, Aug. 20, Reading had 49 players in the top three grades, with another 30 on the freshman team.
“The kids have a great attitude,” Fiore said. “We’ve been improving a lot since we started.”
This year, the offseason was much shorter than usual. Reading played its final game in late April. Many of its players played on successful spring sports teams that won league titles, such as the lacrosse, baseball and track teams. Those seasons ran until mid-to-late June (the lacrosse team’s final game was a state semifinal on June 28).
Despite the short turnaround between seasons, everyone reported to practice well-prepared.
“The kids came in great shape,” Fiore said. “We had kids competing in spring sports, winning league championships and we like seeing kids competing wearing the Red & Black.”
Reading’s first scrimmage was on Saturday against Lynn Classical.
“We felt better about it after we watched the film,” Fiore said. “We were pleased with how we were able to adjust to their speed and the physical play.”
The second scrimmage, and the last one before the regular season, is on Friday at home against Xaverian Brothers, one of the elite programs in the state for more than three decades.
“I’ve known their coach, Al Fornaro, for a long time and I’ve known [former coach] Charlie Stevenson,” Fiore said. They always do everything well and do it the right way and their 2021 team will be no exception.”
That scrimmage will just be an appetizer for the season opener. On Friday, Sept. 10, the Rockets host Melrose, the dominant program in the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division. It will be the first meeting between the two premier programs in the Middlesex League since 2012.
“Melrose has a 20-game winning streak and it’s just a great program,” Fiore said. “Tim Morris, their coach, does a great job. We’ve practiced with them in the past but this is the first time in a long time that we’ve played them.”
Reading’s captains are two-way tackle Thomas O’Brien and running back and strong safety Colby Goodchild.
Returning at quarterback is James Murphy, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 195-pound junior who has been starting for the Rockets since he was a freshman.
“He’s a very hard worker and a great team player,” Fiore said.
One change this season is the playoff format. Everyone will play an eight-game regular season and the playoffs will be state-wide, as opposed to the sectional tournaments feeding into a state tournament.
