READING — Following a 4-9 campaign in 2021, the Reading High girls tennis team is striving to compete for one of the top spots in the Middlesex League´s Liberty Division.
Guiding the program will be second-year coach Chrissy Cerretani, who is former state individual singles champion while at Reading High and a RMHS Hall of Famer. Through the first week of challenge matches, Cerretani has been impressed with the team's efforts.
¨We have 30 girls on the team this year, which was far more than last year,¨ said Cerretani. ¨Based on their leadership, mental toughness, positivity and motivational skills during last season in a multitude of ways, the girls have done a fabulous job staying composed while being competitive.¨
Senior co-captains this season will be Carlee Lermond and Eva Michel, both of whom rotated between the first and second doubles last year.
Both Carlee and Eva earned the role of co-captains for this season,¨ said Cerrertani. ¨I am so impressed with how they have continued to display outstanding leadership and positivity both on and off the court so far this season, especially with such a large team. They have really stepped it up.¨
Both captains will need to step up as will the entire team as Cerretani will be scrambling to replace her No. 1 player from a year ago. Anna Nguyen, who was the team’s stalwart at No. 1 singles and finished with an undefeated 13-0 individual mark while earning Middlesex League All-Star status, will not be returning. Nguyen is playing in Amateur USTA tournaments around New England, which would interfere with her commitment to the team.
Returning players for the Lady Rockets include senior Ciara Keane, sophomore Lucy Weld along with Lermond, senior Sabine May, juniors Elise Verrier, Emma Lattanzi, Catie Amirault along with Michel, senior Solana O´Shea and junior Lacey Carciero.
Keane, who competed at second singles last year, could be a prime candidate for the No. 1 spot while May and Verrier solidified themselves as the No. 1 doubles’ combination. Lattanzi saw some playing time at the No. 3 spot while Amirault, O´Shea and Carciero all saw some action rotating between singles and doubles positions.
Newcomers to the team for the Lady Rockets include the sophomore group of Heather Aylward, Tea Cinelli, Brooke Pulpi, Caroline Gallegos, Mia Gallo along with Hannah Goodhue, Catherine Hattery.
Also on the team are freshmen Mary-Kate O´Brien, Claire O´Brien, Ava Miron, Katie McKinnon, Sophia Nazzaro followed by Paden Nelson, Hannah Keating, Jane Hall and Avery Mae Conway. Junior Yasmine Saheb should also see some playing time throughout the season.
With a number of new players on the varsity squad, challenge matches for the top seven spots have been fierce throughout the pre-season.
“I see a lot of potential from all of the newest members of our Rocket team who will certainly make an impact this year and in the future for RMHS,” said Cerretani. “I have a great feeling that with the depth and talent and we have on the team this year, that we can be competitive among the top teams of the Middlesex League (Liberty Division).¨
