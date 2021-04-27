WOBURN — After the first two games of this strange, Fall II season, the Woburn High football team stood 0-2 and had just one garbage-time touchdown to show for the effort. Now four weeks later the Tanners have finished the season by ripping off four straight wins to conclude a winning 4-2 year.
Last Friday, at home against Arlington, Woburn put a patchwork team together that still had more than enough talent to romp past the Spy Ponders, 35-0. An argument could be made that except for Reading and Melrose, Woburn could be the third best team in the Middlesex League.
“Good way to finish,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “We stood here after Reading took it to us, I knew what we had but you never know until you play. Out of the 12 teams in the league we could be the third best with all our youth, we’ll take that.”
The Tanners endured through injuries that kept picking pieces off an already thin varsity squad. Yet, Woburn’s depth didn’t disappoint and gives everyone in Tanner Town hope for the future.
“We don’t talk about injuries during the season, but it hit me (Friday) night,” said Belcher. “We had five two-way starters out today: (Kevin) Kazadi, (Symon) Sathler, (Ty) Eller, (Killian) Hayes and (Michael) Doherty. So guys stepped up. We changed things around a little bit. (Quarterback Brett) Tuzzolo came in and got off to a great start. I think it will be real fun watching him the next two years.”
Indeed, Tuzzolo, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore, was impressive in an understated debut that saw him complete 4 of 7 throws for 69 yards and a TD pass. His 37-yard hook-up with wide receiver Danny Coveno for a score was the first, and only, touchdown pass the Tanners threw in their six-game season. Prior to Friday’s game, Woburn had only thrown 10 total passes.
Four of seven for 69 yards is not exactly “Air Belcher,” but it gives hope to the future of a more balanced offense than the run first, and then run some more, attack that was on display this spring.
Woburn’s defense was a subtle, underlying main factor during this four-game win streak as it recorded its second straight shutout. Arlington (0-5) never possessed the ball inside Woburn territory and the Tanner defense forced three turnovers including a “pick six” by JV call-up Anthony Travers who returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown.
Derek Baccari from his linebacker’s spot was once again a force with a team-high 10 tackles.
“He’s a beast,” said Belcher of his junior standout. “No question he’s going to be a Middlesex League All-Star when we do that next week. Derek is the kind of kid you want your daughter to marry. He’s awesome in every way on and off the field.”
On paper this set up to be a winnable game for Woburn. Arlington came in winless and had already lost to three teams the Tanners have defeated. So after the Woburn defense forced a three-and-out, the Tanner offense went to work.
Sticking to the run game for the first five plays the Tanners earned one first down, but were facing a third and five from the Arlington 37. Tuzzolo connected on his first varsity pass to Matt Paul in the flat for 15 yards and a first down. Then later in the drive another Tuzzolo pass, this one hitting Baccari in the right flat for a 10-yard gain, picked up a first down on a fourth and six. Three plays later Bryan Ferreira ran it into the end zone from two yards out.
Opting to go for two, Tuzzolo found Paul on a pass for the conversion and an 8-0 lead.
Arlington didn’t have much time to try and answer as on the second play from scrimmage on its ensuing possession, disaster struck.
Travers, starting at outside linebacker due to injuries, stepped right into the passing lane by the right hash marks to intercept a pass and went the other way 38 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead.
An Arlington fumble on the kickoff return handed the ball right back to Woburn on the Spy Ponder 30. It took six plays to cover the distance as Baccari went in from the one. Woburn was in control now at 20-0 with still 9:31 to go in the half.
Arlington took better care of the ball on its next possession and picked up a first down. However, a sack by Paul on a third and four forced an Arlington punt giving the ball back to Woburn.
Facing a fourth and five from the Arlington 37, the Tanners called a timeout. Out of the timeout Tuzzolo showed the poise of a veteran as he dropped back and expertly stepped up in the pocket and fired a pass to Coveno in stride on a post pattern for the 37-yard touchdown to make it 27-0 which was the score at halftime.
Woburn received the second-half kickoff and a nice return by Dylan McLaughlin set his team up near midfield. There it took just two plays for the score.
Ferreira took a simple toss to the right, found a hole and broke it thanks to a nice downfield block by Matt Tilly as he raced 53 yards for the touchdown. Tuzzolo found Baccari on a rollout right for a pass connection and the two points to make it 35-0. With a 35-point lead this made for a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“It was great that we got to play, that seems to be the cliche,” summed up Belcher. “It’s a little emotional right now. It’s a small class with the 13 seniors. They got here when I got here to the school, as freshmen. I’m very much looking forward to the future. We start to get the middle school kids, that started middle school football. Those kids will be 11th and 12th graders next season, less than four months from now. I hope we start to reap the benefits of that too.”
After this week off, those players not involved in spring sports will begin their lifting program before school once again.
“A week from Monday,” said Belcher. “We already have a plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.