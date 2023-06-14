TAUNTON — The fantastic run for the Woburn High softball team came to an end on Saturday night, as two-time defending MIAA Div. 1 state champion Taunton socked it to the Tanners, 12-0, in Elite Eight action, at Jack Tripp Softball Field.
The game was highly-competitive through the first two innings, but once Tiger seventh hitter, Mia Fernandes, led off the bottom of the third with a home run over the fence in left, it was all downhill for Woburn (19-4).
The Tigers showed off their bunting skills and speed to pick up four more runs in the third, taking a 5-0 lead, and then Brooke Aldrich hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, putting an exclamation point on the Taunton triumph.
"We wanted to score first," said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. "We had many chances to make a difference. Then a couple errors and the next thing you know ... well, that's why they hang so many (state championship) banners up, the way they do."
Both teams were pumped and ready to go as the evening contest got underway, and both sides were retired in order in the first.
In the top of the second, the Tanners loaded the bases against Taunton starting pitcher Samantha Lincoln. With one out, Hannah Niemszyk was hit by a pitch, Brianna D'Arrigo reached on a fielder's choice, with the second baseman dropping the throw on the force at second, and Ella Spinazola reached on a two-strike bunt single.
Lincoln buckled down and struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.
After Woburn senior captain Morgan Barmash set down the Tigers in order again, in the second, it was starting to look like a good ballgame was underway.
The Tanners got a runner in scoring position again in the top of the third. With one out, Barmash walked, pinch-runner Mia Hutchinson stole second, and went to third on a passed ball that barely got away from catcher Kaysie DeMoura.
Again, Lincoln came up with two of her 11 strikeouts to keep her shutout intact.
"I thought we put the ball in play, I thought things could have happened a little differently at first; we had bases loaded, one out and (Lincoln) came up with two big strikeouts," said Sigsbury. "Yes, we had our opportunities but things didn't work out the way we wanted them to."
The bottom of the third was tough for the Tanners, as the game quickly got away from them, beginning with the Fernandes home run. The long, high, fly ball just cleared the fence in left-center for a 1-0 lead.
Barmash got the next batter on a foul pop to Niemszyk at first base. Then came three consecutive bunt singles by Mia Torres, Kyleah Plumb and Bella Bourque. Torres scored on the second bunt single as an errant throw to first allowed her to score all the way from first base on the play.
Plumb went to second on the error, and to third on the bunt single by Bourque, who then stole second to put runners on second and third. Ava Venturelli hit a sacrifice fly to score Plumb, and Bourque scored when the throw back into the infield got away, making it 4-0.
DeMoura doubled down the right field line to keep the inning alive for the Tigers. She eventually scored on a third Tanner error after a single by Hayley Krockta.
Up now, 5-0, Lincoln built on her two strikeouts from the third and proceeded to strike out six Woburn batters in a row, while retiring the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings.
"We originally came and did what we wanted to do, then the bottom fell out quick," said Sigsbury. "Once the bottom falls out quick to a team like Taunton, you are in a lot of trouble."
Barmash got the side in order in the fourth, and then the Tanners got a defensive highlight in the bottom of the fifth. After a leadoff double by Plumb, she tried to tag up and go to third on a fly to center by Bourque. Outfielder Grace Forsythe made a perfect throw to third where D'Arrigo applied the tag.
Unfortunately, the fifth did not end there. Three two-out walks set the table for Aldrich, who hit a grand slam over the fence in left to make it 9-0.
"I'm proud of them, and this does not take away from the fact they scratched and clawed their way here," said Sigsbury. "We weren't the best team in the Middlesex League, and to come down here and be in the Elite 8 is something special. I hope they don't remember the scoreboard but what they accomplished during the year."
The Tigers added three more in the sixth which included a two-run home run to left-center by Bourque, to invoke the mercy rule. But, the Tanners insisted that they keep playing and after a brief discussion it was allowed. Barmash closed out her career with a strikeout for the final out in the sixth.
"It's hard when it comes to an end," said Sigsbury. "Morgan has done such a good job for three years, especially with a young team. She's had a fantastic career. She'll go down as one of the best pitchers in the city's softball program. We're sad to see her career come to an end."
The good news for the Tanners is that everyone else is back, next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.