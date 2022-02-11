WOBURN — If you expected an encore of the first game between the Winchester and Woburn High girls' hockey teams, an exciting, 5-4 score fest, then you came away disappointed.
The Tanners held the Red & Black to just 12 shots on goal and got a hat trick from an unexpected source while blanking Winchester, 4-0, last night at O'Brien Rink.
The victory moved the Tanners (10-3-2, 9-2-2 ML) into second place over the Red & Black (10-3-2, 8-3-2) with each team having two Middlesex League Liberty Division games left on their schedules.
Winchester kept Madelyn Soderquist in check after she scored four goals the last time, but Woburn was laser-focused on defense, which led to a 12-save shutout for senior captain Alyssa Wackrow.
"It was a tight night where we played good defense in all three zones," said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy. "From the forwards, to the 'D,' to the goaltender, we really accomplished that tonight."
An important aspect of protecting the net is keeping your opponent's power play unit off the ice. Actually there were no penalties called the entire game.
"We had asked the girls before the game to stay out of the penalty box," said Kennedy. "The first game was a 5-4 score (won by Winchester), and we let up at least two power-play goals, so our goal was to stay out of the box."
As for the Red & Black, the same players were out there as the first game, but the scoring opportunities were few and far between.
"I just don't think we played with much desire and heart tonight," said Winchester coach Craig Seabury. "They (Tanners) won more battles than we did, they moved the puck better, we just didn't have it."
The feel-good story of the game was Woburn junior Katie Pica. Playing on the much-less heralded second line for the Tanners. Pica and linemates Ella Spinazola and Emme Flavin grind away, game after game, generally holding down the opposition until the dominant first line gets back out there. Last night, Pica netted the first three goals for her first career hat trick.
And the love kept coming, after the game, in the locker room, where she was given the Game Puck and the Hustle Award by her teammates and coaches.
"I guess good things happen when you shoot the puck," said a grinning Kennedy. "She had three hard shots that were placed well."
The first one came just 2:12 into the first period, when Pica fired in the rebound of a Spinazola shot after Red & Black freshman goalie Molly Hillier made the initial stop.
Woburn only got four more shots in the period, with three of them coming in the final minutes. But the more notable stat was that Winchester only had one shot on goal.
The tone was set for the rest of the game.
"I chalk it up to a game we just didn't show up to play," said Seabury. "I thought we were slow from the start and it didn't get any better. We let up a couple of soft goals and we weren't able to recover."
After Wackrow made a nice right skate save to keep it a 1-0 game, early in the second period, Pica made it 2-0 when she took a shot from just inside the blue line. Hillier reached up to snare it but it tipped off her glove and went into the net behind her, at 8:44.
The hat trick was completed less than four minutes later, when Pica converted a pass from defenseman Meaghan Keough for a 3-0 lead.
Winchester did better on offense in that period, getting off six shots on goal, but the game only got further away from the Red & Black.
"It was one of those games where we just couldn't get going," said Seabury. "We played Arlington three days before and we just couldn't get up again. We were playing a Woburn team that is always good, and if you watched the game, we didn't bring much. It was a difficult night, but we all have them and hopefully we'll regroup."
Things got desperate for Winchester in the third period and Winchester pulled its goalie after Seabury called time out with 4:43 left. It led to a couple of good scoring opportunities, but Wackrow was equal to the task.
Taylor Buckley put the finishing touch on the 4-0 win with an empty-net goal from the Tanner side of center ice with less than a minute to play.
"It's nice when you go in and ask the girls to execute something and that's what they do and see it through, with a lot of heart, with a lot of will," said Kennedy. "I was proud of the way they got on pucks early in the offensive zone, stayed with it all the way up the ice. They forechecked well in the neutral zone and defended well in the 'D' zone."
Woburn hosts Belmont on Saturday (2 p.m.). Winchester travels to Hayden Recreation Center, Saturday night (7:15 p.m.) for a game with Lexington.
