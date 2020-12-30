WINCHESTER — Like everyone else, the Winchester High boys’ basketball team is pleased with the opportunity to play this season, especially the seniors, despite being limited to a 10-game schedule with no postseason.
Winchester is in Middlesex League Liberty Division, which means the 10-game campaign against the other division members will be extremely fun and competitive.
Belmont will again be the team to beat with its depth and top-level talent, but it will be a real battle royal among the rest of the squads among Woburn, Reading, Lexington and Arlington.
After missing out on the tournament in disappointing fashion two years ago, Winchester fulfilled its goal last year finishing 16-6 and that included a tournament win over Salem before being bounced by Burlington in the Div. 2 North quarterfinals.
This year’s seniors have experienced the full range of emotions coming into this totally different kind of season.
This season’s potential starting lineup includes senior captains Sean Gogolin, Omar Shakeel and Henry Kraft, plus junior captain Phil Sughrue.
Sughrue returns to run the show as the starting point guard, where he earned Middlesex League All-League honors as a sophomore.
“He sees the floor and pushes in transition well,” said Winchester ninth-year coach John Fleming. “His scoring and shooting has taken the next step forward.”
Shakeel returns as one of Winchester’s best shooters after his junior season was hampered in the second half by a shoulder injury. He was able to contribute off the bench late in the year.
“Omar is a very good shooter and may be our quickest player,” said Fleming. “He’s a potential disruptor on defense.”
Rounding out the backcourt is Henry Kraft, a fourth-year player who took over as a starter when Shakeel was injured. Now they both will be starting and playing major roles for Winchester.
“Henry is a tough, physical guard,” said the coach. “He plays with the same intensity he does on the football field.”
The front court will feature Gogolin, a 6-6 forward who will play his college ball, next year, at Roger Williams.
“He came off the bench, last year, but has really shown improvement in this offseason,” said Fleming. “We’re looking for his length and athleticism to help us at both ends of the court.”
The only non-captain in the starting lineup is junior Quinten Pienaar, another returning starter at forward.
“Quinten is as hard a worker as I have ever had; he plays and practices hard all of the time,” said Fleming. “He is a very good defender and plays inside outside on offense. He’s also a good post player and has continued to improve his 3-point shooting.”
Winchester has three other returning players, who will be looking to expand their roles this winter.
Sophomore guard Matt Hu got minutes, last year, and is looking to find his way into the starting lineup. Sam Furey is a senior guard who will be one of Winchester’s best shooters. Junior Vaikunthan Mathiyalakan is a long wing player who is a “gym rat.” He has continued to work on adding attack moves to his strong, outside shooting.
Winchester has five new players to replace the graduated seniors, including a first-year senior Trevor Lopez, who is a golf All-Scholastic, bound for UConn on scholarship for that sport.
“Trevor is a versatile big who shoots it well and can attack the rim,” said Fleming.
Dylan Ketterer has earned his way onto the roster as a freshman. Fleming likes Ketterer’s shooting ability and his improvement at attacking the basket.
The other three varsity newcomers are graduates from the junior varsity. Sophomore John DiMichaelis was the JV point guard, last year. Fleming can certainly see him getting minutes this season with his good court-vision and his ability to create for others.
Junior Sam Walsh-Cooke was the top scorer on the JV, last year, and is a catch-and-shoot player. Junior Jeff Tan moved to town prior to last season from Beijing, China. Fleming sees him as a tough, physical and aggressive big man.
Unfortunately, Winchester had its opener with Reading cancelled for Jan. 2 due to Covid concerns in Reading. It is hoped the team will play Saturday, Jan. 9 at Reading to start the year.
