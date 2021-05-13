WOBURN — A surprise home game may have been the ticket as the Woburn High baseball team handed Reading its first loss of the season with a 6-0 shutout, Tuesday, at Carroll Field.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Morton Field at Moscariello Ballpark, but poor field conditions following Monday's rain had the teams trading home dates. Saturday's rematch will be held at 10 a.m. in Reading.
The Tanners got another strong outing from ace Aidan Vining (2-0), who allowed just two hits in five innings. Junior Dustin Kerns pitched two strong innings of relief, striking out four and allowing one hit, to complete the shutout.
Rocket starter Colin Ensminger, who was looking to win a second straight start, pitched well for the most part. But, Woburn scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-0 lead, and never looked back while improving its record to 2-1.
"Unfortunately they had that inning on us and it kind of put us back on our heels a little bit," said Reading coach Dave Blanchard, whose team is also 2-1. "It could have easily switched around the other way in those early innings, but it just didn't work out for us today."
The Rockets had great chances to score in the second, when Vining walked the bases full, and the third, when back-to-back errors put runners on first and second with one out. But, Vining took control in each instance — striking out the last two batters in the second and taking the throw at first on a grounder to first after getting another strikeout for the second out in the third.
“Aidan is Aidan, he's a gamer. Any time he is on the bump, he is ready to go,” said Woburn coach Joe Wells. “He's come along way since he stepped on this campus as a freshman. He does an unbelievable job holding on the runners, he's got a lot of poise.”
"If we get a hit, who knows, we had guys in scoring position," said Blanchard. "Unfortunately, throughout the game, we got less opportunities."
Vining ended up with 12 strikeouts and the Tanners had 16 for the game. Vining also walked four and hit a batter.
Reading seemed to have the edge in play, heading into the bottom of the third. Even in the first inning, the Rockets had two runners on with one out, but one of the runners was picked off first on a nice move by Vining. Ensminger had a single and Steven Webb drew a base on balls.
In the second, with one out, Vining issued consecutive walks to Brian Marshall, Chris Shin and Colin Murray. Vining got the next two batters swinging.
In the third, back-to-back errors with one out put Ensminger on second and Nick Marshall on first. Vining caught the next batter looking at a called third strike, before hustling over to first to take the throw from first baseman Connor Welch for the third out.
"When you look back on it, we certainly wish we could get it back," said Blanchard. "It's a weird thing to say in the middle of May, but we're still early in the season and we are still working out the kinks. Hopefully we'll be able to execute better on Saturday."
After a tough game at the plate on Saturday, Jared Titcomb got moved down in the batting order, but it was his leadoff single to left that sparked the five-run uprising.
Titcomb made it to third on Brett Stone's infield single, and Damon Monks walked to load the bases with still no outs. Jonathan Surrette singled to right to bring in Titcomb and Stone for a 2-0 lead.
The remaining runners moved up a base on a ground ball to second by Welch. Mike Arsenault followed with a double to the fence in right to score two more runs for a 4-0 lead. Arsenault took third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Chiodo to right.
"The bats came alive and we did the little things, too; taking the extra bases, not missing any signs, all the little things that add up," said Wells."We like to put a lot of pressure on the (opposing) 'D.' Sometimes we get burnt by it, sometimes we succeed."
Vining followed the five-run bottom of the third by striking out the side in the top of the fourth, pretty much signaling the end for the Rockets.
Dustin Kerns made his second appearance in relief for Woburn and looked promising in his two innings of shutout relief.
The Tanners got their last run in the bottom of the sixth off Reading reliever, Connor Duggan. With one out, Drew Buchanan drew a walk, and pinch-runner Eric Paradis stole second and scored on a two-out single by Stone for the 6-0 final.
"They (Tanners) had a lot of energy today and they came to play," said Wells. "That's a great team (Reading) over there. Dave does a great job with that program. You know you are going to have a tough game every time you play them."
Woburn will send Owen Ackerman to the hill for his second start after getting no decision and not allowing any hits in five innings of work against Arlington. Blanchard was not certain who he would go to.
