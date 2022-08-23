It took the Reading Red 15-year-old All-Stars one year and one more day to fulfill the promise they showed as a 14-year-old B Division semifinalist last year.
They did this by going undefeated in tournament week methodically knocking off seeds 1 through 4 with the combined Lexington/Woburn 4th seeded team the last obstacle in their way to the championship of Lou Tompkins All-Star Baseball.
On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, they completed their march by holding off Lexington/Woburn, 5-4, after taking a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
On Saturday afternoon in the semifinal, Reading took down the No. 1 seed Billerica Green, 2-0, in a masterpiece by Reading pitcher Cam Morrow who shut down a very strong team (16-4) for 5.2 innings before Declan Wilkes closed out the 2-0 win.
The Morrow story was particularly notable because two hours before the scheduled game time he was bedridden with a fever but with the unexpected delay in the starting time (by almost 90 minutes) he was able to recover enough to give it a go.
In a very cleanly played game by both teams (just one late error by Billerica) it was the best sign all season that the Reading team was playing at the top of its game both physically and mentally.
Reading got a manufactured run in the first inning on two walks and a passed ball with Clay Chase scoring on an infield ground out by Ryan Marino.
Billerica threatened in the sixth inning, down 1-0, on two walks and a single to load the bases with two outs.
With Wilkes on in relief but the athletic Chase ran down a short fly ball to left-centerfield that looked problematic on contact to end the threat.
Reading tacked on some insurance when Jack Connelly (2 hits) singled and advanced to second in front of a Wilkes two out single to right field.
Connelly put the brakes on after going about a third of the way home and Billerica tried to peg him out going back to third base and throw went out of play allowing Connelly to score the games second run.
Wilkes, as he ended up doing in all four tournament wins, closed out the game with two strikeouts in a rare easy seventh inning for the cardiac kids.
On Sunday Reading jumped out early on a team that had good success against it in the regular season including a 15-4 win in the final regular-season game, and like Reading came into the game undefeated in the Tournament Of Champions round.
Reading had an advantage of seeing Lexington native Max Re in that blowout loss and it served the Rockets well getting five hits against him in his three inning outing.
In the second inning a Jack Chapin two-out RBI single brought home the first run with George Rodgers scoring after reaching on a dropped third strike and advancing on a Reily Learned single.
In the third inning Reading put up three more runs on the board after loading the bases on singles by Wilkes and Marino and walk to Ethan LeBovidge.
One run scored on an error before Connelly knocked in a run with a single, and a Michael Boutiette fielder’s choice brought home the third run.
The 4-0 lead was looming large with LeBovidge pounding the strike zone and breezing through the first innings with just three hits.
Having LeBovidge, arguably the team’s ace, available was a story in itself as he was expected to be on the shelf for the remainder of the season with a sprained thumb and could not grip a baseball until late during this week.
The teams exchanged runs in the fifth with Learned (2 hits) in the middle of the rally that brought home a run on a Boutiette single with two outs.
Woburn native Jeremy Baretto almost single handily put Lex/Wob on the board with a single followed by two steals allowing him to score on a Matthew Hughes ground out.
Reading had two runners on base in the sixth and seventh inning against reliever Nick Fantasia (Lexington) but could not put any runs across which would turn out to be important.
With LeBovidge tiring in the final inning Lex/Wob came alive reaching on a leadoff error followed by three straight singles with Baretto (3 hits) making it a 5-3 game with two runners on and no outs.
The next sequence ended up being critical as a pitch got away from catcher Rodgers but he pounced on it quickly and Fantasia was thrown out easily trying to advance to third for the innings first out.
When Hughes singled on the next pitch it was now a one run game and chased LeBovidge from the game.
Enter Wilkes who specializes in closing situations. He struck out the first batter he faced but after a walk to Tyler Pendergast (Woburn) and a double steal the winning run now was in scoring position.
The final play of the game was appropriate for the hair-raising finishes that Reading summer teams have had of late.
Leadoff hitter Powers hit a chopper to the right of first baseman LeBovidge who fielded it and then had to race to the bag with pitcher Wilkes not able to get there soon enough.
LeBovidge beat Powers by a half a step but close enough that raised both sidelines emotions before the emphatic final out call was made.
The Reading team (14-4-1) was coached by 26-year-old first-year head coach Nathan Terry. He was assisted by George Rodgers and Mike Chapin who had coached this group of kids in summer baseball for the prior six seasons but this summer deferred to the younger Terry’s leadership.
“It took a while for this team to play like they were capable," said Terry. "The talent was always there but key injuries to a few of our top players and at times a lack of fire and energy kept us from being the team we expected. For us to beat the four top seeds all in high stress settings on the road is a tribute to the competitiveness of these players.”
Game Notes: Cam Morrow, who was 2-0 allowing no earned runs in 12 innings, was named the TOC MVP by the LTA League officials. This is the first Reading summer championship with a primarily 15-year-old team since the 2009 Pony League champs led by left-handed RMHS pitching legend, Scott Tully. This group of 15-year-olds has basically been together since 2016 playing All-Star summer baseball. They have won a championship every three years 2016/2019 Bay State, and 2022 LTA U15. The teams consists of players from four high schools; Reading, Austin Prep, Malden Catholic, BB&N.
