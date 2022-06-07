READING — Reading waited 20 outs before finally delivering the big hit it was waiting for all game.
That hit, by Michael Fabiano, erased all the frustration of the prior six innings and pushed the team past Dartmouth, 4-3, in an instant classic in the Division 2 state baseball tournament on Monday at Morton Field at Moscariello Ballpark.
“Baseball is great because there is no clock, you are always in it until the last out,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “Two strikes, two on, seventh inning it doesn’t get any better than that.”
With the 10th-seeded Rockets (17-4) comeback victory they advance to the Round of 16 on Wednesday at No. 7 Plymouth South (4:30 p.m.)
The new all-state tournament format including a power ranking formula may have its critics but it certainly makes for some interesting cross regional match-ups and an uncertainty in the quality of the team you are facing.
The Old Colony League foe proved to be all the equal of Reading from the start despite the difference in ranking (10 vs. 23) never falling behind the Rockets until the clock struck midnight when Fabiano’s two-out, two-strike single brought home the two decisive runs.
“They play in a tough league and all the other league teams are D-1 so we knew they would be battle tested,” said Blanchard.
To start the game-winning rally Ben Costa lined a hard single to left field but the pinch runner Jack Raimo could not be advanced when Ben Wright’s sacrifice bunt attempt was hit right back to the pitcher and Raimo was easily erased at second base.
It seemed like the next batter Jacob Carter was due after going hitless in his first three at-bats and he delivered with a deep fly ball down the right field line that dropped in putting runners on first and third with one out.
Indian relief pitcher Louie Freitas retired the strong hitting Matt Walsh on strikes but Carter stole second base during the at-bat to put the game-winning run at second base.
Next up was Fabiano, who led the Rockets in most offensive categories, and had knocked in 17 runs in the regular season.
Quickly down two strikes he let a wasted pitch go by before calmly hitting a hard grounder through the third base and shortstop hole to easily score Wright.
Carter came flying all the way around from second base with third base coach Pat Mahoney not hesitating to wave him home and with left fielder throwing wide of the catcher up toward first base, Carter scored standing.
“My heart was beating fast but I took deep breaths and just tried to protect the plate and found the hole and got the ball through,” said Fabiano on his game-winning hit.
Dartmouth was highly energized despite a long bus ride and scored in the first inning when Ethan Marques hit a bomb to the deepest part of the field in left-center for a double with two outs.
Chase Lackie brought home Marques on a soft flair that right fielder Fabiano slid for but could not make the catch.
Reading came back to tie the game in the bottom of the first with some good base running.
Wright walked to lead off and moved to second on a Walsh single.
A heads up tag-up by Wright on a long fly out by Fabiano set up Reading’s specialty the first-and-third base delayed steal.
A play that seemingly works 100 percent of the time for the Rockets going back 40 plus years through the (Coach) Pete Moscariello years, saw Wright score with Walsh being caught between first and second and Wright beating the throw to the plate.
In the third inning the Indians got to Colin Ensminger with their strongest attack of the day.
Jacob Moniz doubled to lead off when Fabiano again tried to make a sliding catch and this time the ball bounced past him.
Margues singled hard to left field and Lackie drove in a run with a clean single up the middle.
Chace Feno then singled home Marques to make it 3-1 with two runners on and just one out.
The game seemed to hang in the balance with the Indians set to blow it open but the next batter Matt Lariviere hit a hard liner that Carter speared at shortstop and doubled off Lackie who could not get back to second base.
Reading put pressure on Dartmouth starter Harvey Berube by putting multiple runners on in the third through sixth innings but Berube, who lived on the outside corner all afternoon, escaped serious damage while striking out nine Reading batters.
“The situational game is important come tournament time and it’s something we work on in practice,” said Blanchard. “Get on-base, advance the runner and knock him in is what we need to embrace and focus on the rest way.”
The Rockets did chip away at the lead with a run in the fourth on a Fabiano double and a Nick Bartalini RBI single. But Berube struck out the next three batters with Bartalini standing on second base.
Reading looked like it had tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Ensminger singled with two outs and Colin Murray crushed a drive to left field that was about 10 feet short of the fence and looked fair but was called foul.
Ensminger, who would have easily scored, returned to first before Murray went down swinging.
Meanwhile, the ever efficient Ensminger just had the one rough inning in the third and through the final four innings allowed just one hit and another runner reached on an error, as he kept the Rockets in position to win in a walk-off fashion.
