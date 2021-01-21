READING — In a close battle throughout that could have gone either way, it was the Reading High boys basketball team that persevered through some rough stretches, and hit just enough shots down the stretch to come out on top.
After trailing for most of the way, the Rockets rallied from a four-point deficit in the final minutes by draining some big shots both from the floor and at the free throw line. As a result Reading finished the game with a 7-1 run, to come away with a 47-45 victory over Woburn, in a game held at the Hawkes Field House on Tuesday.
Sophomore Jesse Doherty helped spark Reading’s winning rally. With Woburn leading 44-40 he hit a 3-pointer with about three minutes remaining to cut Woburn’s lead to a single point. Then after Woburn’s Joe Gattuso hit a foul shot, Reading’s Pat Harrigan nailed a short jumper to tie the game at 45-all with two minutes left.
After Gattuso missed a shot, Harrigan was fouled, and hit the second of his two free throws to give Reading a 46-45 lead with 38 seconds left. Woburn’s Michael Chiodo then missed a short jumper, and Reading’s Tim Mulvey got the rebound and was fouled.
The Rocket sophomore point guard also hit one of two free throws to extend Reading’s lead to 47-45 with 19 seconds left.
The Tanners worked the ball around the perimeter to Gattuso in the final seconds, but his jumper from the left of the key hit the back of the rim and bounced away as the buzzer sounded, to seal the decision for the Rockets.
“We hit a few outside shots and missed a few lay-ups, and it was a good back-and-forth game,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “We were able to get to the foul line and hit two free throws in the last minute, and that won it for us.”
Doherty, a 6-1 sophomore swingman, is becoming the team’s go-to offensive player.
He sank three shots from behind the arc to finish with 14 points, while 6-5 sophomore center James Murphy hit several shots from in close to also end up with 14 points. Their combined effort helped the Rockets earn their first win this season and improve their record to 1-2.
The Tanners led most of the game behind the combined efforts of Will Kupris, who led all scorers with 15 points, while Gattuso and Brett Tuzzollo added 12 and 11 points respectively. But after taking a four-point lead in the final minutes, Woburn couldn’t hit a shot from the floor, and had its record slip to 0-2 this year.
“We haven’t practiced in two weeks, and this is our first day back, so I’d say we just got tired late in the game,” said Woburn coach Tom Sullivan.
Both teams had plenty of rust, especially at the free throw line where they combined to miss (19) almost as many as they made (20).
Early on it appeared the Tanners were the more aggressive squad, as they jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead. The Rockets finally got going with a 7-2 run that cut Reading’s deficit to 8-7 late in the first quarter.
The Tanners responded when Kupris hit his second 3-pointer of the opening quarter and Gattuso added a conventional three-point play. This helped Woburn end the quarter on an 8-4 run, and take a five-point lead (16-11).
The Tanners pushed their lead to eight points early in the second before the Rockets again rallied back from a deficit.
Brady Johnson scored at the rim, then Doherty converted both a three-point play and a 3-pointer, to cap a big 8-0 run that tied the game 19-19 halfway through the second quarter.
“We were able to defend, which helped us stay in the game, and we rebounded a lot better today,” said Morrissey. “James Murphy did a good job getting the ball inside to score, and Jesse Doherty hit some big shots that kept us in the game.”
After Doherty responded to a pair of free throws by Gattuso by draining another three, Gattuso hit two more free throws and Chiodo added one from the charity stripe as well. This gave Woburn a two-point lead (25-23) by halftime.
“I felt Will (Kupris) and Joe (Gattuso) had outstanding games, they both shot well and played very tough defensively,” said Sullivan. “But Reading was quicker than us late in the game, and Reading made their free throws in the last minute.”
Murphy opened the third quarter by hitting a pair of easy shots in close to briefly give the Rockets a two-point lead. But the Tanners controlled play for the rest of the stanza, as Kupris and Tuzzollo both knocked down threes, to spark a 12-7 run that helped give Woburn a three-point lead (37-34) by the end of the third quarter
After Murphy and Aidan Bekkenhuis, yet another fine Reading sophomore, hit lay-ins to give the Rockets a one-point edge, the Tanners went on a short spurt when Kupris drained a jumper, and Tuzzolla followed with a three-point play, to cap a 5-0 run that gave Woburn a four-point lead (44-40) with three minutes remaining.
But at that point the Tanners went cold and failed to hit a shot from the floor the rest of the way. This allowed the Rockets to finish the contest on a 7-1 run thanks to a three by Doherty and four free throws as a team and hold on for the win.
“It was a tough fight the entire game, but we hit enough shots to win the game,” said Morrissey. “We also had some kids step up and rebound for us, and play good defense when we needed to.”
But while the Tanners hadn’t practiced or played a game for two weeks, the strong effort put forth by their players gained the admiration of their mentor.
“I’m proud of our kids, they played very hard and came through with a gutty performance,” said Sullivan. “It was a close game the whole way, our effort was good, and our kids gave it everything they had.”
Reading and Woburn will next meet each other again on Thursday at Torrice Gym (6:30 p.m.).
