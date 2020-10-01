READING — With only four days left before the start of the 2020 season, Reading High boys’ soccer coach Dan McGrath is still a ways away from knowing what he has on this fall’s Rocket squad.
In the new world of COVID-19 restrictions, teams are only allowed to train three times a week, and tryouts were held last week.
“It’s going to be different,” said McGrath, Monday morning. “There are a lot of restrictions and changes to the rules, but it is still going to be soccer, and we are glad to be playing.”
The team was scheduled to host one of the game officials at today’s workout, with the intention to letting the Rockets know exactly what the games will now look like, and how they are supposed to approach it in 2020.
Among the rule changes are no heading, no throw-ins, no corner kicks, no deliberate body contact with another player, no balls launched by the goalie going beyond the midfield stripe. Throw-ins and corner kicks will now be indirect kicks.
All players will be playing with masks at all times. Players can pull it down briefly during a stoppage if they are more than 10 feet from another player, and games will now be played in quarters, and players can pull down their masks during the two-minute breaks the quarter intermissions offer.
The complete list of restrictions and rule changes can be found on the MIAA website.
Reading will be trying to build off last year’s successful campaign, which saw it return to the tournament.
There is no MIAA tourney this fall, but the Rockets will still have to be sharp — no matter the rules — to compete with their Middlesex League Liberty rivals. This fall’s schedule will consist of back-to-back games with all of them, over the course of eight weeks, beginning this weekend against Winchester.
Games will also be played on Columbus Day and Veterans’ Day to complete the 10-game schedule.
Reading will be led by its four co-captains, seniors Matt Gyurko and Jay Schipelliti, plus juniors Ryan Connolly and Matt Geraghty.
The Rockets graduated their three league All-Stars and McGrath is counting on his captains to pick up the slack.
“We have very big holes to fill because we lost a great senior class,” said McGrath. “But I think we have the personnel to do it.”
Gyurko is a third-year player who plays with lots of pace and is crafty on the ball. Schipelliti could play at striker, midfield, or even on defense, seeing as all four captains are offensive-minded, and there are also holes to fill on defense.
“Jay could play anywhere for us,” said McGrath. “He’s a good leader who will play a vital role for us this fall.”
Connolly has nine goals in his first two seasons as a starter, and the new rules could lead to a sharp upward trend to that number as his skills increase, and the rules make it tougher to play defense on skilled players.
“Matt Gyurko has to score goals for us,” said McGrath, on the other player likely to be up front with Connolly. “He has to take charge and take the season by the reins.”
Geraghty is another third-year starter, and along with Connolly, a great competitor in the box, although not being able to head the ball could be an issue.
“Ryan is a great finisher and is good in the air,” said McGrath. “He might have to change how he plays, but he has the skill set to do so.”
McGrath describes Geraghty, a central midfielder, as “our engine” this year. Geraghty has dealt with injuries in the past, and is currently injured, but his coach expects him to make a major impact when he returns.
“He’s injured right now but he’s a hungry player,” said McGrath. “He needs to be our best player and he has a great skill set to accomplish it.”
The Rockets have an open spot in goal with the graduation of Jeff Pan. Eric Pettorossi is next in line to take the job, but the junior will be challenged by athletic and aggressive senior, Jonathan Mejail.
The rest of the returning players include starting backs Alex Cullen and Colin O’Sullivan, a couple of players who are versatile enough to attack up the flank. O’Sullivan can also play in the middle.
Jack Stathoulpoulos played a defensive midfielder position, last year, and McGrath feels he his ready to slide back and be a central defender.
Junior Erik Roberts is a big-framed, skilled player whose development, last year, warrants starting minutes in the midfield, this time around. Senior Matt Joyal is another returning midfielder.
The new players include sophomore Noah Roach, who is talented and fast, and loves to play hard, according to McGrath. Sam Szecsenyi is a smart, technical player who will add to the defense as a sophomore.
Sophomore midfielders to watch out for include Darren Ryan, Thomas Kessinger and Shane Loughman. Baxter McCarthy is a gritty player with a nose for making plays in the box. McGrath hopes to see McCarthy score some goals this season.
First-year juniors include Kyle Fahey on defense, and Michael Harden on the front line. Harden is back from playing at a private school and could make an impact.
Rounding out the squad are the first-year seniors, of which midfielder Ben Schumann is expected to make the biggest contribution. The others include defenders Joe Faulkner and Michael Laurino, defender/midfielder Myles Warner, plus twins James Neff-Gatchell, a midfielder, and Alex Neff-Gatchell, a forward.
“I’m excited to see what we can do,” said McGrath. “The game is going to be different with the restrictions.”
The Rockets open at Knowlton Stadium in Winchester this Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the afternoon time slot due to PSATs. The teams will play at Hollingsworth Field on Saturday morning, the following week on Oct. 10.
