READING — For much of the last decade, the Reading High girls' lacrosse team had struck an excellent balance of returning veterans and promising newcomers, one that made the Lady Rockets perennial contenders for the Middlesex League Liberty Division title and made for good runs in the MIAA Div. 1 tournaments.
With much of their starting lineup from last year having graduated, the Lady Rockets are out to prove they are at the stage where Reading does not rebuild, it reloads.
"We have three or four starters coming back, so we lost seven starters, plus our goalie," said Reading coach Rachel Monroe. "We are really deep this year in terms of ability and potential.
"One practice at a time, one game at a time, that's all we focus on," said Monroe. "Just try and keep the tempo high."
Leading the way for the Lady Rockets will be senior captains Keke Gohr, who is part of the attack, and Ali Silveira, who plays on defense. They have shown great leadership by setting the tone on the field both in practice and in games.
Monroe says the defense that has stood out thus far, this despite the fact Reading is breaking in two brand new goalies. Ally Sumner has been playing in the first half, and Jada Hayes had been playing the second half
"They are new and they are learning really fast," said Monroe. "They are both fearless, which is all you can ask of a goalie."
The defense features Sam Maher, Sam Brabeck, Silveira and Julie O'Brien. The unit has played well.
"Defensively we are really solid," said Monroe. "I think they work well together. They are used to playing with each other. They are a sounding board and consistently good."
The midfield is the youngest unit, including starters Meghan Shanahan and Libby Quinn, both of whom are freshmen. Quinn and Jullia Barbato are both on the circle, and Autumn Matthews is the fourth starter, who will go back and forth, in and out of the circle.
"They've done a good job of competing on every single draw, every single ball that ends up on the ground, and every 50-50 (ball)," said Monroe. "They are really hard-working."
The Lady Rockets have shown they can score in bunches and in many different ways, not just on free position shots.
Lily Stanton is doing a great job on attack, according to Monroe, as is Gohr, senior classmate Maddie Egan and Caroline Jadul.
"I'm really happy with how the newcomers have transitioned and adapted to the pace," said Monroe. "They play with great intensity."
The first two games have gone well in the league, but there are many challenges ahead, particularly from Reading's rivals in ML Liberty Division, Woburn, Winchester, Lexington, Belmont and Arlington. Melrose looked good in its game with the Tanners last week, so the Lady Raiders could pose a threat in the ML Freedom Division.
"I'm hoping to compete for the top spot," said Monroe. "I know we are working really hard and if we can execute what we are working on in practice, and learn from our mistakes, we can do the best we can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.