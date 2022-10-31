WOBURN — The final score may reflect a pretty easy win by Woburn but it wasn’t quite as simple as that. The Belmont offense was a concern for the Tanners but the Woburn defense came up big when it needed to, to force five turnovers and put this game away.
Woburn’s 28-6 win over Belmont last Friday gave the Tanners (5-3, 3-1 ML) sole possession of second place in the Middlesex League Liberty Division and more importantly clinched a playoff berth in the upcoming MIAA Division 2 playoffs. The Tanners earned the No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 seed Marshfield (6-2) on Friday (7 p.m.) for a first-round game.
“Belmont’s a good team,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “I don’t think they are quite as good as the three teams we lost to, but they are definitely better than the four teams we beat. They’ve got some players. (No.) 3 (QB Jayden Arno) is a good players and unfortunately for us he’s only a junior; they have a lot of juniors.”
The Marauders moved the ball all night and never punted. It was just that five drives ended in turnovers and another on downs. Woburn’s Marc Cutone picked off three Belmont passes while Liam Dillon had the other. Matt Sousa recovered a fumble to end the first Belmont drive.
So it was a bend, but don’t break defense with is a credit to the unit. Middle linebacker Mike Doherty was again the leading tackler with eight stops while cornerback Ryan Pacini, who also caught two touchdown passes, had seven tackles.
Offensively, quarterback Brett Tuzzolo (5 for 7, 148 yards) threw three touchdown passes — two to Pacini and another to Evan Kolodko. Junior running back Bryan Ferreira had his usual night of big production with 245 yards on 16 carries and a TD.
The Tanners have had a level of dominance in their wins but the really good teams have caused them some trouble. Obviously, looking ahead it will be only “really good teams” they play as long as they stay in the playoffs.
“We had our best week of practice of the year, it was kind of a short week since we played Saturday,” said Belcher. “We had to throw in a few twists and it worked because their D-coordinator (Dan Mullen) was an assistant here three or four years ago. So, all is well. So we’ll see what happens now.”
Woburn’s tough schedule seemed as if, even with a loss to Belmont (4-4, 3-2), it may still have gotten the Tanners into the playoffs. The combined record of Reading, Bedford and Wakefield, the three teams to beat Woburn, is 23-1.
Friday, things did not start out comfortable for the Tanners. Belmont lost a fumble at the Woburn 36 on its first drive. Then after a Tanners’ three-and-out, Belmont drove even deeper into Woburn territory.
Cutone got the first of his three “picks” in the end zone to stop the second Belmont threat. And Woburn turned that turnover into points.
Just six plays to cover 80 yards as Tuzzolo found Kolodko on a post. Kolodko shed a Belmont tackler to cap the 36-yard touchdown play. Cutone converted the extra point for a 7-0 Woburn lead.
The Marauders drove a third time into Woburn territory and got inside the 20 before turning it over on the downs. Cutone had a nice pass breakup on a fourth-down pass from Arno.
It then took Woburn two plays to double its lead. Tuzzolo rolled to his left and Pacini was uncovered over the middle and he easily took it 72 yards for his team’s second touchdown with 2:29 left before halftime.
Cutone ended Belmont ensuing drive with an interception in the endzone on the final play of the half.
Woburn got the ball to begin the second half and drove 80 yards on 10 plays. Ferreira had a big 32-yard burst on this series to get the ball into Belmont territory. A short time later, Tuzzolo found Pacini again for a 24-yard touchdown pass and now a 21-0 lead.
Cutone’s third interception came next and Woburn again wasted little time in scoring.
Ferreira seems to get stronger as the game goes on as defenses tire. He won the 74-yard foot race for his touchdown late in the third quarter. Cutone kicked his fourth extra point and it was 28-0.
Dillon intercepted Arno in the end zone this time to end another Belmont scoring drive.
The Marauders will have better days ahead. Many of their skilled players are underclassmen so watch out for them next fall. They broke the shutout on a 13-yard pass from Arno to Brian Logan with 4:26 to play.
The Tanners recovered the onside kick and almost ran out the entire clock. Belmont had time for one play from its own three but took a knee to end the night.
NOTES: Cutone's three interceptions ties him with five others in Woburn history for most in a game. One is current teammate Dillon who had three in a game in 2021... Ferreira's 245 yards rushing now gives him 2,718 for his career, fourth all-time in Woburn history. Andy Clivio (1976-78) is just ahead at 2,809.
