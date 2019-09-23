WOBURN — With both teams coming off losses on Wednesday in which the combined score was 10-0, the Reading and Woburn High girls’ soccer teams were seeking an uplifting experience, Friday evening at Woburn High.
While only one team was able to win, both teams felt a lot better after the Tanners’ 2-1 victory over the Lady Rockets than they did on Wednesday.
Reading surprised Woburn (4-2-0, 3-2-0 ML) in the first half with the first goal of the game, and still enjoyed that 1-0 lead at the half. The Tanners came out strong in the second half and got two goals from Grace Sgroi to come away with the key win.
“Reading is in the same boat as us, we’re both young programs and kind of in the middle of the pack in the large (division) at this point,” said Woburn coach Jenn Fralick. “To come out with a win there is great, and Reading had us back on our heels in the first half.”
”I think tonight just shows we are a very young team,” said Reading coach Jen Hagopian, whose team is now 1-4-0. “We have some older players but we have a lot of young or new-to-the-team talent on the field. We haven’t found that balance yet of combining the talent with the experience. That’s the goal.”
The Tanners had a territorial advantage in the first half, but the Lady Rockets sojourns to the other end of the field were productive, a few times resulting in corner kicks. In the 11th minute, Reading senior co-captain Alexis Brown sent a corner kick out from the left side and senior co-captain Emma Jadul head-flicked it past goalie Nicole McNaughton for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Rockets nearly scored following another corner a few minutes later. This time there was a scramble in front of the net and the ball went towards Marisa Cirrone, who appeared to have a chance to put it in the right side of the net until the ball was knocked wide of the right post by Woburn co-captain Cara Surrette.
“We gave up four corners in a row and that’s something we can’t do, especially when we are dominating in the attacking third otherwise. Giving up a goal like that can crush your momentum, and that’s something we definitely need to work on.”
The game began to change as Woburn was beginning to regain the momentum, Reading called a timeout. The Lady Rockets did not have anymore dangerous scoring chances, but they still had the lead at the half.
“We need to take the talent and develop it quicker,” said Hagopian. “The seniors need to continue to lead, but also let that talent support them more than they have been.”
It took less than five minutes for the Tanners to even the score in the second half. Freshman Cyndea Labisserie sent a through ball to an open Grace Sgroi at the top of the 18, giving her a great look at the target. Sgroi settled the ball and then buried it into the left side of the net.
“The secret trick was effort and heart,” said Fralick, on the second half rally. “I keep reiterating this concept of trusting each other and the team. We have individual talent, and there is no denying that, but we need to come together as a team and learning how each other plays. That will come with time and little more experience with each other.”
The score remained tied for another 25 minutes, with Woburn dominating play, forcing Reading keeper Julianna Nazzaro to come up with diving saves two times.
Finally it was Woburn’s turn to score off a corner kick. Senior co-captain Ashlyn Pacheco sent a solid kick from the left corner that went towards the far post. Nazzaro leaped to try and snare it, but the ball was struck hard enough that it went through the keeper’s hands. Grace Sgroi got to the ball first when it hit the ground and stuffed it into the right side of the net in with 11:54 left.
The Lady Rockets would have liked to have up their play and mount an attack to try and at least forge a tie, but the Tanners did not allow that to happen.
“What’s hard is that this is one of the best group of girls you can find,” said Hagopian. “They are an awesome group of girls, but it’s hard for them to have so much fun together, and love being together, and then not have it translate on the field. It’s still early, but we’re definitely going to keep working at it.”
“I got to give credit to Jen and her team,” said Fralick. “They knew the importance of this game and wanted it just as much as we did. I’m happy we came out with the win because, with our effort in the second half, we deserved it.”
Woburn travels to Lexington on Wednesday (4 p.m.) for a game at Lincoln Park. Reading will host Belmont at the same time at Hollingsworth Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.