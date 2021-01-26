WOBURN — The Woburn High girls' basketball team made an incredible turnaround on Saturday afternoon against Middlesex League Liberty rival Belmont.
After the Lady Marauders scored the first 15 points of the game, the Tanners outscored them the rest of the way, 51-20, to win going away, 53-35.
"It was a good win for us on Saturday over Belmont," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan, whose team is now 3-2 on the season. "We had a very slow start to the game, but the girls really competed the rest of the way and clawed their way back into the game."
Leading the way for Woburn was shooting guard Bella Sgroi, who led all scorers with eight baskets and 17 points. Amber Hayden had two big 3-pointers to keep the momentum going in the Tanners' favor. Jenna Taylor and Casey Dangora each had eight points to help spread the offense around.
"We were able to create offense from our defense, after we scored," said Sullivan. "We also were able to bother them with our full-court pressure."
"I'm proud of how the girls fought back, but something we need to learn is to be ready to play for 32 minutes," said Sullivan, who also stressed valuing the basketball a little better. "It was a good team victory with nine players scoring for us, and everyone playing and contributing to the win. We need to keep improving as we get ready for our next game."
That next game will be on Thursday night (6:30 p.m.) when the Tanners begin their two-game series with Lexington at the Lexington High Field House. The second game will be Saturday (noon) at Torrice Gym.
