READING — As one of the finest swimmers to compete for the Reading High girls swim team, senior co-captain Molly Hamlin has her sights set on new and exciting aspirations.
Following the completion of her senior year at RMHS, Hamlin will continue her athletic career at the collegiate level as a member of the Division 1 Harvard University women’s swim team next fall.
Despite the obstacles that Hamlin had to endure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s more than excited to be swimming in the pool albeit at a restricted basis.
“It’s so nice to be back in the pool working on my swimming techniques and getting ready for the upcoming season,’’ said muti-time All-Scholastic. “It’s good to be back with my friends and everyone on the (Crimson Aquatic Team). It’s definitely exciting to be preparing for my senior season as well as looking forward to be swimming for Harvard University, which is where I always wanted to be after graduating from high school.”
With the Middlesex League moving girls swimming competition to the “Fall II” season, which is slated to take place on February 22, Hamlin drew a sigh of relief. Hamlin, along with Tess Rhodes, was selected to co-captain the Lady Rockets’ swimming team this year.
“Obviously, we would all like to be competing right now for Reading,’’ said Hamlin. “Given the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were all in quarantine for (15 weeks) and we couldn’t have access to any of the area pools during the spring time. I think its best that swimming season was moved into the Fall II season. It gives everyone a chance to have a more of a regular season, which hopefully will include sectional and state meets.”
The Reading High girls swim program has had some outstanding swimmers under coach Lois Margeson over the 30-plus years of the program. However, Hamlin is on a very short list when it comes to ranking the very best. Perhaps only Erica Belcher (Class of 2011) has better credentials then the current Lady Rocket senior and that is no slight.
In Hamlin’s first three seasons on the team, Hamlin has won five state titles and five sectional titles swimming mostly the 100 and 200 freestyles.
As a freshman in 2017, she took third place in the 100 butterfly in the sectionals and second place in the fly at the states.
She currently holds the RMHS swim team record for the 100 free (50.49). She has posted the second fastest times in three events: the 100 fly (57.70), 200 free (1:50.51) and 500 free (5:10.16).
The Lady Rockets, as a team, won Division 2 state championships in 2017 and 2018, before falling short last November.
A year-round swimmer for the Crimson Aquatics Swim Club in Andover, Hamlin qualified for the 2018 Winter Junior National Meet in Greensboro, North Carolina as well as the 2019 Summer Junior National Meet in Palo Alto, California at the campus of Stanford University.
In December of 2019, Hamlin also competed in the Winter Junior National Meet at the Campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia. Hamlin qualified for the 2020 Summer Junior National Meet, which was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamlin swam mostly in both the 100 and 200 free events and also was as a member of the 200 Medley relay team and the 400 free relay team. She also qualified for another Junior National Event before COVID-19 literally placed everything in a standstill.
“It was tough because I was preparing myself for a Junior National Event, and we were all excited about it,’’ said Hamlin. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit, and all of a sudden we couldn’t practice at the pool and compete in any meets.”
For 15 weeks, Hamlin practiced Dry Land training nearly every day via zoom meetings and was forced to practice at home. Along with occasional running, Hamlin worked on various exercises at home to stay conditioned.
“It was challenging for sure, to stay conditioned and be in shape, especially when you’re away from the pool for so long,’’ said Hamlin. “I just tried to make the best of a tough situation and did everything I could to stay in shape. The one thing I realized from being in quarantine was that I really love swimming and missed it a lot.”
At the end of June, Hamlin and the Crimson Aquatics Club began practicing at Hall Memorial Pool in Stoneham. Quickly returning to swimming condition, Hamlin is currently practicing six to seven times per week with the club at the Greater Lawrence Technical Pool. Even with the COVID-19 restrictions in place, Hamlin is grateful to be back out practicing in the pool.
“It’s been great being back out on the pool,’’ said Hamlin. “The restrictions are tough, as there are only two swimmers per lane and we don’t have access to the locker rooms. It’s pretty much show up, be prepared to swim and then go home.”
While no competitions are scheduled, Hamlin is competing in virtual races as well as intra-squad meets. When not swimming, she’s doing strength training twice per week at IPF in North Reading.
Hamlin is also embracing the opportunity to be the captain of the Lady Rockets’ swimming team, and hopes to help lead the way for another Middlesex League title along with hopefully a chance third Division 2 State Crown in four years if the MIAA allows a state meet.
“I’m very excited to be a (co-captain) of the team,’’ said Hamlin. “I’m definitely looking forward to bonding with my teammates and have a special season. The Fall II Season will give me, as well as my teammates more time to prepare, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.