WOBURN — With 32 wrestlers out for the squad, this winter, the Woburn High wrestling team could be on the rise again after a couple of tough years where it struggled due to the pandemic and low numbers.
The season got underway with a quad-meet on Saturday at Malden Catholic. The Tanners went 1-2 with a victory over the host Lancers and losses to Greater Lowell and Concord-Carlisle.
"We wrestled tough, just a little inexperienced in a few weight classes," said Woburn coach Mike Parziale. "The underclassmen seem eager and ready to learn and to get better."
Two-thirds of the roster are underclassmen, as in sophomores and freshmen.
"The great news is that we can currently fill a lineup," said Parziale. "We are young though. We have 32 wrestlers on the squad, 26 of which are freshmen and sophomores. We do have excellent senior leadership that, I am hoping, will pay off in the long run."
The senior leadership is led by captains Joe Mahon, Sean Hall and Eddie Sallese. Mahon is the most accomplished wrestler as a returning Division 2 state place-winner.
Mahon will wrestle at 120, Hall will wrestle at 138, and Sallese rounds out the lineup at heavyweight.
The ability to fill out a complete 14-weight class lineup is key because in these times, most teams have holes in their lineups they simply cannot fill. When Woburn faces teams like this, it gets six points by forfeit every time the opponent is unable to send out a wrestler. This should lead to more dual meet victories for the Tanners.
Case in point was Woburn's win over Malden Catholic in the middle dual of the quad-meet on Saturday.
The Tanners jumped out to an 18-0 lead on forfeit victories for Aedyn Mennell (113), Mahon (120) and Colin Terilli (126). The Lancers were undermanned on Saturday, so matches did not take place at six weight classes.
Malden Catholic won the majority of the matches that actually took place on the mat, but Woburn got first round wins by fall from Justin Servellon (1:49) at 182, and Christian Pletz-Vivaldi (1:33) at 195 to take a 30-18 win.
The Tanners got off to a strong start in their first match against powerful Greater Lowell. Maggie Campbell won by forfeit at 106, while Mennell (1:13) and Mahon (1:28) pinned their opponents in the first round to give them an 18-0 lead.
Greater Lowell then went on a 39-0 run to take a 39-18 lead before Servellon put a temporary stop to it with a win by fall at 182. The Gryphons got the last 12 points for the 51-24 victory to even Woburn's record for the day at 1-1.
The Tanners also got the first 12 points against Concord-Carlisle in the third dual of the day. Mahon (1:38) and Terilli (1:02) pinned their opponents in the first round before the Patriots went on a 48-0 run to clinch the win. The last few matches were abandoned and the final score was indeed 48-12.
LOOKING AHEAD
Having a full lineup could help the Tanners be more competitive in the Middlesex League this season. With the lower numbers of previous years, Woburn had trouble getting even one win in the Middlesex League Liberty Division.
"I think we will be very competitive in the league this season with the numbers and kids we have on the team," said Parziale.
The Tanners will have their home opener and Middlesex League opener on Wednesday night (7 p.m.) when they host Watertown at Torrice Gym.
Woburn wrestling 2022-23 starting lineup:
106 - Maggie Campbell; 113 - Aedyn Mennell; 120 - Joe Mahon (senior captain); 126 - Colin Terilli; 132 - Rafael Ferreira; 138 - Sean Hall (senior captain); 145 - Luigi Doratiotto; 152 - Thomas Kineavy; 160 - Cole MacPhee; 170 - Sean Kelley; 182 - Justin Servellon; 195 - Christian Pletz-Vivaldi; 220 - David Mullally; 285 - Eddie Sallese (senior captain).
