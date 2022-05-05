WAKEFIELD — The Rockets became tournament eligible on Tuesday afternoon with 3-2 victory over Wakefield but not before some tense moments in the final inning and a bit of good fortune.
With the win Reading (10-1, 9-1 ML) qualified for the tournament for the seventh time in coach Dave Blanchard’s eight seasons and also marked his 100th win in his tenure as head coach at Reading.
“Making the tournament is our first goal each year and now that we have accomplished that we have a chance to recalibrate and set new goals for second half of the year,” said Blanchard. “The 100 wins belong to Reading High School and the players in the program. I have been blessed to be part of this program and receiving the support of the school and Reading baseball community.”
No. 100 wasn’t easy by any means. Reading had been protecting a slim lead once it went up 3-2 in the fourth inning and in their pivotal final at-bat the Warriors threatened to tie or win the game.
Reading closer Evan Ventura entered the game in the seventh and gave free passes to two of the first three hitters.
Then in the penultimate moment of the contest Warrior clean-up hitter Jack Berinato struck out swinging on a 3-2 pitch, setting up an unexpected ending to the game.
Nick Knowles who had knocked in both Wakefield runs in the first inning stepped up to the plate but never saw a pitch after lead runner Evan Simoneau was thrown out trying to steal third base.
The play was vociferously disputed by the Wakefield coach Kevin Canty when it clearly appeared that Ventura had improperly stopped his delivery when turning to throw out the baserunner.
If the balk had been called properly then the Warriors would have had two runners in scoring position and one of their top hitters at the plate.
Reading had struggled all game with getting the timely hit and played its worst game in the field all year committing four errors.
“We didn’t play our best baseball today,” said Blanchard. “We made a lot of defensive mistakes and base running blunders that kept the game closer then we like.”
However, pitching continues to be the star of show for the Rockets, in particular senior co-captain Colin Ensminger.
He moved his record to 6-0 in six starts with his longest outing of the season allowing no earned runs and three hits over six innings.
Wakefield jumped out in the first inning after two outs when two consecutive ground balls were mishandled by the Reading infield and setup Knowles for a two-run gap double.
That inning turned out to be the lone offensive highlight for Wakefield as Ensminger allowed just two more hits over the next five innings and only allowed one base runner to reach second base.
Meanwhile Reading struggled getting a run across in the first two innings against Wakefield ace Luke Ickes failing to deliver an RBI hit with multiple runners’ on-base in both innings.
In the third inning the Warriors played stellar infield defense robbing Reading of a couple of hits on a day where they played errorless baseball and made Reading earn every base hit.
Those key hits came in the deciding fourth inning with Matt Walsh and Thomas Fratto finding green grass on two straight line drives to start the inning.
A key balk call then followed by Ickes which ironically was disputed by Canty in a reverse harbinger of things to come.
With two runners now in scoring position the balk played a big role in the two tying runs crossing the plate.
Ensminger hit a sacrifice fly to center field scoring Walsh (also challenged by Wakefield feeling that Walsh left early.)
With Fratto advancing to third on the throw home he trotted home easily on an Ickes wild pitch.
Reading pushed the third, and deciding run of the game, across when Colin Murray walked and Jack Raimo singled.
Ben Wright (3 hits) singled to load the bases and Ickes again wild-pitched a run home and Reading was poised to break the game open.
However, Reading squandered that opportunity when Jacob Carter’s rocket to dead center was tracked down by Simoneau and the runner at third base failed to tag up.
Ickes escaped further damage by retiring Nick Bartalini on a grounder to third base.
Next up for Reading is Woburn (7-6), winners of its last three, on Thursday afternoon (4:15 p.m.) at Moscariello Ballpark.
