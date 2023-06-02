READING — Guided by a pair of solid victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, the No. 16 seeded Reading High girls’ tennis team battled to a 3-2 win over No. 17 Burlington in Wednesday’s Round of 32 action in the Division 2 state tournament at the Birch Meadow Courts.
The Lady Rockets improved to 10-7 overall and will face the winner of Bishop Stang/Walpole match at a date and time to be determined.
“I am so incredibly proud of this team,’’ said Reading coach Chrissy Cerretani. “This is truly a team of student-athletes who continue to raise the level of their games in the most positive way every time they step on the court.”
At first singles, Emma Lattanzi eased to a 6-3, 6-1 win while Elise Verrier prevailed in a 6-2, 6-1 decision at the No. 2 position.
Securing the team win was the No. 1 doubles’ duo of Catie Amirault and Ella Keddy, who posted a 6-2, 6-1 win.
Burlington had wins at third singles as Mason Alongi defeated Lucy Weld 6-2, 6-1 while its second doubles team of Olivia Dubrava and Phoenix Mahoney downed Sachi Selvakumar and Lacey Carciero 6-0, 6-1 defeat.
“They played with heart and for each other, with true grit and determination, and with the highest level of sportsmanship,” said Cerretani. “It is great that we came through with this win and now we’re on to the Round of 16.”
BOYS: READING 3, MILTON 2
MILTON — The No. 23 seeded Reading High boys tennis team advanced with a thrilling 3-2 victory at No. 10 seed Milton on Thursday in the Division 2 state tournament Round of 32.
The Rockets (6-11) won both doubles matches as well as a key win at No. 3 singles to earn the victory. Two of the three wins came in three sets.
Reading will next play at Middlesex League rival Burlington (14-4), the No. 7 seed, at a date and time TBD.
Justin Gatta at No. 3 singles posted a win in three sets, wearing down his opponent 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 .
The No. 2 doubles’ combination of Andrino Sabia and Eddie Matthews also prevailed in three sets. After pulling through the first set with a 6-2 win, they suffered a tough 7-5 defeat before bouncing back with a 6-4 victory in the third and decisive set.
Earning the Rockets’ third point of the match was the No. 1 duo of Luke Zannino and Pip Balas, who cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win.
“It was a great match, and it could’ve gone either way,’’ said Reading coach Matt Williams. “Justin (Gatta) won 10 straight points just to tie the match, and then he was able to gain that momentum and get that third set win.
“Our second doubles’ team won in a third set thriller and faced numerous match points. It was a three-hour match and a very exciting one to coach and to be a part of.”
