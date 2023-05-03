WOBURN — Just before April vacation, one of Woburn High’s newest teams played its first game.
The Tanners Unified basketball team visited Reading on Thursday, April 13 and came home with the victory.
“It went really well,” said Jess Stone, Woburn’s coach. “Everyone was excited to play and had so much fun.”
Unified sports bring together students with disabilities and students without disabilities. They play on the same team, practicing and playing together. During a Unified basketball game, three of the five players on the court have disabilities, while the other two do not.
“We have one game a week and one practice a week,” Stone said. ‘Everyone should come and see it.”
There are between 15 and 20 players on the Tanners’ coed roster. They play their home games in the Torrice Gymnasium at Woburn High and face other teams in the Middlesex League. The opener against Reading pitted two first-year teams against each other.
Last Thursday, Woburn was to play its first home game against Burlington. The remaining games are on May 3 at Winchester, May 8 at home against Watertown and May 18 at home against Lexington.
“Some of the schools in the Middlesex League have been playing for a few years,” Stone said. “We’re just getting started.”
Stone is a special education teacher at Woburn. She’s an advisor for the school’s Best Buddies program, which has more than 100 students participating. Several members of the Unified basketball team also take part in the Best Buddies program.
“A few years ago (Woburn athletic director) Jim Duran asked me about starting a program,” Stone said. “It took a few years to start because of Covid.”
Over the past decade, more high schools throughout the state have begun to offer Unified sports. Basketball and track and field are the most common sports. Basketball is the sport most schools start with because it doesn’t require as many players. The MIAA recognizes both programs and hosts jamborees and meets in basketball and track and field.
Stone would like to see more opportunities for Unified teams in Woburn. A track team might be a possibility, but she’s trying to see if the interest is there. Another sport that Stone thinks would be a good addition is flag football.
“You still need other schools to play against,” she said.
Thus far, Stone has been impressed with how the team has worked together. The non-disabled athletes have been very helpful, she said.
“I’d like to see them go on to work with this population,” Stone said.
