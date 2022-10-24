LEXINGTON — The Middlesex League in 2022 is one of great imbalance with the have and havenots. Parity is not the name of the game.
The Tanners, after a tough loss a week ago at home (where they are winless) against Wakefield, bounced back in a huge win on Saturday afternoon in Lexington with a 54-12 romp. The ground-and-pound Tanners put up 321 yards rushing and scored their most points in a game since 56 were rung up on Winchester in 2011.
Junior Bryan Ferreira ran for 166 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns to put home over 1,000 yards rushing (1,107) for the second straight season.
Woburn ups its overall record to 4-3 (2-1 ML). It stood 10th in the power rankings going into the game even with a .500 record so head coach Jack Belcher is hopeful a big win (where rating points are added in for a win of 14+ points) will elevate his team even more.
“It’s good being at the end of October with a lot to play for,” said the Tanner coach. “But, I can’t figure out the math on that thing. With everything that happened last week, I expect us to move into the Top 8 which would give us a home game.”
Surprisingly, the Tanners are 0-3 on their home turf, losing to Bedford, Reading and Wakefield while going 4-0 on the highway. This Friday (6 p.m.), Woburn will host Belmont (4-3, 3-1 ML) in what in essence is a battle for second place in the Liberty Division of the ML. But, the real task at hand is this is the last qualifying game for the playoffs. The Top 16 make it in Division 2, which is Woburn’s division.
Saturday’s game at Dr. Crumb Field was a bit of a throwback. A high school football game played on a “Saturday afternoon” and "on grass," instead of turf, is rare in the modern high school game. But, it was a beautiful day and the grass was firm and the Tanners had the run of the place.
Oddly enough for a game with 66 total points, none were scored in the first quarter then all heck broke loose in the second.
Ferreira scored his first of three TDs on the first play of the second quarter on a one-yard run. The Tanners then went into their “swinging gate” trick formation on the conversion and ran Ferreira again for the two points.
Ferreira then turned to the defensive side of the ball to help his team by intercepting a pass at the Lexington 30 and returned it to the 17. Four plays later he walked into the end zone from the four. As he did on the first score, Ferreira ran in for the two-point conversion to make it 16-0.
Something opposing teams can usually count on when playing Lexington is the Minutemen typically have speed. Even though starting quarterback Nelson Mendes-Stephen left the game early with an injury, freshman Amari Mow, who was the third-stringer, came in an displayed that trademark Minutemen speed. Mow took a snap from shotgun, got to the right sideline and just ran away from the pursuit for a 63-yard touchdown.
The Tanners also possess their share of speed and most notably from sophomore Ryan Lush. On the first Woburn play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff, Lush took an inside handoff and sprinted 73 yards all the way to the end zone for a touchdown.
Ferreira again rushed for the two points and Woburn was increasing its lead to 24-6 with 6:46 still left before half.
Marc Cutone’s kickoff for the Tanners was not fielded by the Minutemen who inexplicably let the bouncing ball alone, treating it as if it was a punt. The ball is live and Woburn recovered to gain back possession.
On the first play again from scrimmage, Woburn quarterback Brett Tuzzolo completed a 23-yard pass to Evan Kolodko who was wide open for the touchdown. Two points were tacked on by Ferreira for a 32-6 lead.
Lexington had its best offensive series on the following possession. A pass play for 34 yards had the Minutemen in business in Woburn territory. Joseph Suh scored on a 25-yard run, as he reversed his field from the right, cutting back to the left where he found open running room. Mike Doherty blocked the Lexington PAT kick with 1:24 left to make it a 32-12 Woburn lead.
There was still time for the Tanners to put up another TD before the half. A short Lexington kickoff was covered up by Jalen Merlain near midfield giving Woburn a short field.
Ferreira scored on a 41-yard run three plays later pulling away from the defense as he found daylight. Lush ran in the two-point conversion this time.
So, after all the video game-like scoring had ended with 52 points tabulated in 12 minutes, Woburn took a 40-12 lead into halftime.
The second-half scoring picked right up where the first half ended as Lush took the second-half kickoff and went 80 yards for the touchdown. This made it 48-12 after a two-point rush by Matt Sousa.
Woburn got the ball back after a Lexington punt with 7:54 left in the third quarter and proceeded to run out the quarter with four first downs.
With a lead of 30-plus points beginning the fourth quarter, the rules call for running time.
Alex Tran capped the game’s scoring with a 10-yard run for the Tanners.
Overall the Tanners have things in synch. They are playing in rhythm and it will just depend on the matchups going forward.
“We got up early so we kept it pretty simple today,” said Belcher. “If we don’t know what we’re doing by now in Week 7, and after the preseason, we’d have some problems so we’ll take it.”
This week’s final Liberty Division opponent Belmont, and Woburn, have played four common opponents.
Each lost to Reading: Belmont, 35-7; Woburn, 38-37. And to Wakefield: Belmont, 36-12; Woburn, 21-13.
Each defeated Arlington: Belmont, 38-7; Woburn 35-7. And now Lexington: Belmont, 35-20; Woburn, 54-12.
“Going into the last game of October right before the playoffs, pretty much everybody healthy, some bumps and bruises like everybody else, but all and all a good day," concluded Belcher.
