BEDFORD — The Woburn High football team is starting to make the game look easy for it.
For the second straight week, the Tanners dominated an opponent and posted an impressive victory. Last Friday, at Bedford High, Woburn ran away from Burlington, 36-7.
In this instance, as it may play out on most Friday night’s this fall, Woburn just has a better program in place at the current moment than its opponent does.
“Solid all the way around. It was a good clean game,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “So far so good. We’ll see how banged up we are going forward.”
Woburn controlled the tempo of the game early and on its second play from scrimmage, junior running back Bryan Ferreira bolted off the right side and went all the way for a 62-yard touchdown. It was the first of four scores on the night for Ferreira who has picked up where he left off as a sophomore where he gained over 1000 yards a year ago.
Staying mostly with the ground game running behind tight end Gavin Nigro, tackles Amin Rahim, Yohahn Engineer, guards Jayden Castriotta, Ernesto Nurellari and center Matthew O’Connor, Woburn imposed its will on a rebuilding Burlington squad. The Red Devils were coming off a win to begin the George Balian era, but were overmatched in this one.
Defensively the Tanners had just enough pressure on Burlington sophomore quarterback Anthony Gerrior who put the ball up 25 times. Ten were for completions but nothing was longer than 12 yards. Woburn’s Marc Cutone had an interception.
On the ground, Woburn allowed a net of 56 yards rushing to the Devils.
After Ferreira’s first TD, and now traditional “go for two after the first score,” made it 8-0, Woburn’s next TD was delayed until its third series.
An eight-play drive that covered 65 yards was spiced up by three completion by senior QB Brett Tuzzolo. He found Ryan Pacini for 13 yards early in the drive and then completed two to Ryan Lush.
The second connection with Lush went for 35 yards and had Woburn in business at the Burlington 10 as the first quarter ended. Ferreira scored from the one and Cutone kicked the point for a 15-0 lead.
Burlington put some pressure on the Tanners with a good-looking march in the final minutes of the first half. Running back Mike Damato broke free for 36 yards to get into Woburn territory in the red zone.
It still took eight more plays, and an important fourth-down conversion on a pass from Gerrior to Jordan Sutherland to keep the drive alive. But, the Devils finally got in on another fourth-down play.
On a nice play call, everything flowed to the right, but Damato, out in a pass pattern, shifted and went across the goal line left. Gerrior got him the pass and Damato just got to the line for the touchdown.
There was still 2:29 to play before halftime and that proved plenty of time for Woburn to get that score back.
Ferreira ripped off back-to-back runs of 29 and 25 yards. A Tuzzolo to Mike Doherty short pass was helped out by a personal foul penalty on Burlington to move the ball to the Burlington 12.
Two plays later another Devil penalty moved it even closer to allow Tuzzolo to run it in from four yards out. After Cutone’s PAT, Woburn was back in command 22-7.
For the second straight week, the Tanners came out of halftime and scored on their first play from scrimmage. Again, it was Ferreira outrunning the field for a 66-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 29-7.
Woburn got the ball back at its own 42 after the Devils had to punt it back after earning just one first down.
Ferreira had another big run of 28 yards and the Devils assisted in the drive with another personal foul to tack on 15 more yards.
Both teams took their share of penalties and 15 were accepted all together totalling 137 yards in penalty yardage combined.
Ferreira scored from the one and Cutone added on another PAT for a 36-7 Woburn lead with 5:25 left in the third.
That is how it would end up as the final.
The Tanners had the second team offense in by the end of the third quarter with sophomore Caeden Davis the quarterback.
There were no serious scoring threats by either team the rest of the way.
Woburn will host Bedford this Friday (7 p.m.) in its home opener.
