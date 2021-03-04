WOBURN — With nine graduating seniors from the 2019 team, things will look a bit different this year for the Woburn High girls' volleyball team.
Woburn will welcome eight new varsity players to this year’s squad, that is looking to make the most of this 10-game shortened season with games all against Middlesex Liberty opponents grouped in home and home series.
The Tanners are coming off a 14-7 season in 2019, which took them to the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 1 North tournament where they fell 3-2 to Masconomet.
This year will certainly feel different as the Tanners are playing during Fall II running from Feb 22-April 25, which was implemented due to ongoing pandemic instead of their normal fall play.
“The girls and coaches are very excited that we get a season, though everything does feel very rushed,” said Woburn coach Scott Roy. “We have great talent and athleticism, but just a few practices to get things running smoothly prior to Game 1 on March 6.”
With a lot of new players to the squad and six returners, Roy is eager to get the season started and get the girls out there.
“Our sophomore class is a fantastic group and many of them will be big contributors this season,” said Roy. “Among the new players, sophomores Katie Concannon and Hannah Nowell should make an immediate positive impact. Our senior captains have done an excellent job doing whatever they can to help get the team ready for the season.”
This year’s team will be led by senior captains Sophia Bishop, a middle hitter and Jamie Bordonaro a defensive specialist, who is also the team’s libero.
Other returning players who all had varsity experience last year include junior outside hitters Amanda Spolidoro and Brianna Ciavadone. Also, returning are sophomore Sophia Furxhi at outside hitter and sophomore Meghan Qualey at middle hitter, who both had great freshman campaigns for the Tanners.
Woburn’s varsity team will feature plenty of new faces, who all hope to contribute right away.
The new additions include seniors Lily Mahoney and Joana Zeqo who are both outside hitters and Kellie Collins, a defensive specialist. Also joining is junior Bridget Johnson who will contribute at both outside hitter and defensive specialist.
The Tanners have four new sophomores joining the team. Concannon comes in as a setter and Nowell will be an outside hitter. Also joining are Brianna Liu at setter and Kara Silver at outside hitter, who hope to be huge assets to the team.
Despite the shortened season and no tournament to work towards, Roy is just happy the girls get to play, and team has a goal set of trying to win the Middlesex League, which is always tough.
“Our goal is to make a run at winning the league,” said Roy. “Every game will be tough as there is great competition on our side of the Middlesex League.”
Even with just a few practices, Woburn is ready to open the season this upcoming Saturday at Arlington in a noon start. These two teams will continue their home-and-home series the following Saturday (March 13) at Torrice Gymnasium at Woburn High.
