WOBURN — An absolutely amazing season ended the only way it could for the Woburn High girls’ basketball team — short of winning the MIAA Div. 1 state title — with the Tanners leaving it all out on the court after an incredible effort.
No. 1 seed Woburn fell behind by as many as 14 points in the second half to fifth-seed Cambridge Rindge & Latin before rallying to take the lead twice in the final minutes.
After Ashlyn Pacheco hit the three most clutch free throws of her career to tie the contest with 13 seconds left, Gianni Daniels hit the second of two free throws with four seconds left to snap a 53-53 tie. That proved to be the difference in a 54-53 victory for the Falcons, in the Div. 1 North semifinals, last night at a packed Torrice Gymnasium before an estimated 1000 spectators.
Woburn, which had won 18 straight, finishes the season 21-2.
Cambridge (19-4) advances to the Div. 1 North final to take on sixth-seeded Andover (17-6) on Saturday at Tsongas Center in a 6 p.m. tip.
“The girls, they battled, like they always battle,” said Woburn girls coach Steve Sullivan. “We were down 11 at the half and they just do what they did. They competed and played to the end, they played hard to the last buzzer. We had a chance at the end but it was a tough game, an emotional game. I couldn’t be more prouder. It’s been a tremendous season.”
Similarly to its quarterfinal game with Billerica, Woburn, which had not lost since Dec. 27, looked like it had reached the end of the line, well before the game was over. In this instance the Tanners were trailing by 14 (37-23) midway through the third quarter.
The Tanners started to figure out how to defend Falcon star sophomore guard Sophia Vital (15 points, 12 assists, 7 steals) and score some points, towards the latter part of the third quarter.
Down by six (40-34) entering the fourth, Woburn was still down six (42-36) when the Tanners made their move, going on an 8-0 run to take a 44-42 lead with 4:54 left.
Pacheco, the ML Liberty MVP who had a game-high 18 points, made it happen. She had two 3-pointers, sandwiched around a Jenna Taylor mid-range jumper, the second of which, a high-arcing shot from well beyond the 3-point line, electrified the Tanner student section.
Cambridge responded like champions, quieting the crowd, slightly, by getting the next two baskets to retake the lead, 46-44, with 3:30 left.
Next time down the court for Woburn, freshman Cyndea Labissiere hit her first triple of the night (the Tanners had nine) to put her team back up by one, 47-46, with 3:20 left.
The Falcons then went on a 5-0 run to take a four-point lead, 51-47, with about 90 seconds left. Carley Dangora hit a three from the left corner to cut it to one, and then Cambridge got single free throws from Vital and Ella Simonsen to make it 53-50 with 20 seconds left.
Pacheco tried another three from left of center, and she was fouled with 13 seconds left with a chance to tie the game. She calmly hit each one as the crowd went crazy and the game was soon tied at 53-53.
The Falcons attacked the basket on what would be their final possession and a foul was called on Woburn while the players battled for a rebound of a missed shot. Daniels missed the first one, but the second one went in off the glass.
With the Cambridge defense keeping close tabs on Pacheco and Roderick, Labissiere dribbled into the front court and calmly let one fly from about 27 feet, but it just missed off the glass.
“It was a tremendous effort coming back but we came up one point short, tonight, against a really good team,” said Sullivan. “(Vital) is a really good player and she has really good shooters around her.”
Woburn was aware of the 32 Vital put up against Reading in Cambridge’s quarterfinal win, but it was her passing that was doing a lot of the damage as the Falcons built an 11-point halftime lead, 34-23.
It was 7-2 early when the Tanners got back-to-back threes from Roderick and Pacheco to take their first lead, 8-7. It was 10-9 when Vital showed off her shooting skills, knocking down back-to-back treys to give Cambridge a five-point lead, one it would have at the end of the first quarter.
While the Woburn defense had to pay close attention to Vital, Kizziah Ruff continued to get open and Vital continued to find her. Ruff had 12 of her 14 points in the first half.
The Falcons were also playing great defense, too, and it was not until the third quarter, and Woburn was down double-digits before the Tanners could string two baskets together.
“(Ruff) hit some jump shots in the first half that really hurt us but we adjusted and battled to the very end,” said Sullivan.
It was 37-23 midway through the third quarter after Selah Harris hit her second trifecta, that was when Roderick hit one of her patented runners in the lane to ignite an 8-0 run. Taylor and freshman Meghan Qualey had inside buckets on the run and Roderick’s foot was barely on the line when she hit a deep two from the left side to cut the lead to six, 37-31, with 1:45 to play in the third.
“Our seniors are awesome, I can’t say enough about senior captain Ashlyn Pacheco, senior captain Megan Roderick, Kelsey Doherty,” said Sullivan. “The whole team, really.”
Each team scored three more points to make it 40-34 going into what would be an intense fourth quarter. A fast break layup for Labissiere, off a Pacheco dish, got the fourth quarter going in the right direction for Woburn.
“I couldn’t be happier or more proud of the girls, it’s been a tremendous season,” said Sullivan. “They are a special group and the seniors are going to be missed. Just a great, great effort.”
The Tanners are in great shape for next season, with a starting lineup basically already in place with Taylor and Labissiere moving in. Woburn should be difficult to deal with again, next year.
