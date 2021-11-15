BOSTON — It just wasn’t the Reading High football team’s day.
That could be said about every team every time somebody played Catholic Memorial this season.
The Rockets’ quest for a state title ended on Saturday with a 47-13 loss to the top-seeded Scarlett Knights in an MIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal at James O’Connor Stadium.
Reading dropped to 9-1 and will wrap up its season on Thanksgiving Day at Stoneham. Catholic Memorial (10-0) will play Marshfield in the state semifinals this weekend.
“We came here to win,” said Reading coach John Fiore. “We prepared to win. We set ourselves up to win. They’re better.”
Catholic Memorial owns wins over three teams that reached the Division 1 state quarterfinals and in its first playoff game defeated Reading’s Middlesex League Liberty Division rival, Woburn, 41-0.
“They have elite talent everywhere,” Fiore said. “We did the best we could. I’m proud of the way we gave everything we had.”
The Knights never punted in the game. But Reading did stop them on fourth down twice.
CM also attempted three field goals, making two. The first was a 22-yarder that Jack Solol made with 2:14 left in the first half after the Rockets kept CM out of the end zone after reaching the 3-yard line (a false start pushed the Knights back to the 8).
Sokol kicked a 47-yard field goal with 1:38 left in the third quarter that capped off the scoring. On the second-to-last play before halftime, he attempted a 45-yarder that was long enough, but just wide right.
After the Knights scored on their first two possessions to go up 14-0, Reading got on the board on its second series. On the third play, James Murphy (17 for 33, 240 yards) found Ryan Strout (9 catches, 150 yards) in the middle of the field. Strout made the catch and raced 79 yards give Reading its first of two touchdowns.
Catholic Memorial responded on its next series with Carson Harwood (9 carries, 131 yards) scoring his second touchdown run and his third TD overall of the game on a 42-yard run. Sokol’s extra point gave CM a 21-7 advantage.
Datrell Jones (16 carries, 180 yards) made it a three-touchdown game with an 8-yard run with 1:39 left in the opening quarter.
Reading outscored the Knights in the second quarter, 6-3. Starting from their own 23, the Rockets drove down to the 25, where Murphy connected with Patrick DuRoss in the middle of the end zone. The conversion failed and Reading cut CM’s lead to 28-13 with 10:10 remaining in the half.
The drive included a 19-yard screen from Murphy to Colby Goodchild to put the ball on the 25. Alvin Day also made the Rockets’ longest run of the game, a 14-yard gain around the right end to give Reading a first down at the CM 48.
On the next series, Reading forced CM to turn the ball over on downs at the Reading 27. The next two series ended with field goal attempts, Sokol’s successful 22-yard kick and his unsuccessful 45-yard attempt.
“Their speed is legit,” Fiore said. “It took some time to get acclimated to it, but they have so many weapons.”
Aidan Bekkenhuis made nine tackles for Reading and also knocked down two passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.