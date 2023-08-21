READING RED WON THE LOU TOMPKINS A DIVISION with a 2-1 victory over Brookline in the championship playoff game on Monday. Reading Red finished 20-0-1. (L-r) Head coach Chris Beneke, Bryan Beneke, Ryan Mulvey, Matt Walsh, Ben Wright, Chris Hanifan, Thomas Fratto, Michael Fabiano, Jack Raimo, Nick Mazzarella, assistant coach Dave Clivio.