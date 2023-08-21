BOSTON — It was a day later, and about an hour away from Morelli Field in Melrose, where the game began, but Reading Red completed its mission, finishing 20-0-1 while capturing the Lou Tompkins Baseball A Division tournament title with a 2-1 victory over Brookline, Tuesday night at Roxbury Latin School's Chauncey Diamond.
Red came into the second half of the game trailing, 1-0, and quickly tied the game with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth.
With starting pitcher Will Moore unavailable, Reading turned to a top-shelf reliever, Reading High team MVP, Ryan Mulvey, who pitched three perfect innings to pick up the win.
Bryan Beneke had the big hit for Red, lining a double down the right field line off Warriors' reliever, KC Kim, with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Nick Mazzarella, who had walked with one out, was able to score the go-ahead run all the way from first. There was time for a play at the plate, but the relay was well off target and Mazzarella scored easily.
Mulvey did not have any strikeouts but he finished off Brookline in the seventh the same way he did in his previous innings, letting the defense make routine plays for the final three outs.
"I'm really proud of the guys, they won a lot of close games, including this one, against some really good teams," said Reading coach Chris Beneke. "They were really resilient throughout the season. These nine showed up every time, they supported each other, they were respectful towards the other teams and respectful to the umpires. I'm just really proud with the progress they made this season, and with how well they played as a team."
While Reading Black has all the players who will be competing for varsity spots on next year's Rocket squad, Reading Red had the majority of players from this year's Middlesex League Liberty co-champions with Winchester. They were the favorites, but being nearly perfect was not anticipated.
"It's an experienced team and we were really lucky in that regard, but it wasn't until the ninth or tenth game that I began to think about it a little," said Chris Beneke. "I didn't really think we would get there, and having seen previous teams in similar situations get knocked out early, I didn't think a loss along the way would be the worse thing for us. We never got it."
"It's phenomenal," said assistant coach Dave Clivio, a long-time summer coach in the Reading Babe Ruth system. "When you look at it, I want to say we dominated, but we really didn't. When you look at most of the games, they were all one- and two-run games, so most of the year we found ways to win the game, like we did tonight."
The game started on Sunday afternoon at Morelli Field in Melrose before a 20-minute rainstorm left the field unplayable.
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and pitcher Nicholas "Nico" Hart kept Reading off the scoreboard through the first three innings, before the game was suspended with Red coming up in the fourth.
Brookline's run in the second came on a one-out double by Kim and three walks to Elias Brendal, Adam Rosenblatt and Owen Hoffman. Moore recovered and retired the Warriors without incident in the third and fourth innings.
"Yesterday, when they had us on the ropes, we held them to one run," said Clivio. "In that situation, Will Moore did a phenomenal job."
When play got underway, yesterday, Mazzarella led off and reached on an error by the third baseman, whose throw pulled the first baseman off the bag. Mazzarella moved to second on a ground out to Kim, and went to third on a single by Bryan Beneke.
With two outs, Red put on a play, sending Beneke to second early in order to get the attention of Kim. The pitcher threw to the shortstop and while Beneke was caught in a pickle, Mazzarella was able to score from third before he was tagged out.
With Jack Raimo having pitched a complete game in Saturday's 3-0 semifinal victory over Waltham, Reading had to turn to Mulvey, who had not pitched since the spring.
Mulvey did not overpower any of the hitters, but he got all nine he faced to hit into routine outs, giving Red chances to pull ahead for the win.
"Ryan hadn't been available to pitch all season because his arm was sore, and we weren't sure he would be ready to pitch today, because he hadn't pitched in so long," said Chris Beneke. "He gutted it out and threw the kind of pitches that Ryan Mulvey throws and got us a win."
With two out and a runner on first, it looked like the game was headed to extra innings.
Bryan Beneke ended the suspense with a sharp line drive into the right field corner, putting Reading ahead to stay.
"We were happy just to play and compete," said Clivio. "These nine guys who were here tonight just wanted to play, and to play for each other. That was huge and they deserved it."
