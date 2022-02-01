READING — Reading High senior Jackie Malley had her moment, but the rest of Friday evening’s girls basketball game belonged to Woburn High.
The Tanners remained undefeated at 12-0 with a 51-29 victory over their Middlesex League Liberty Division rivals at Hawkes Field House.
Malley became the seventh Reading High girls player to reach the 1,000-point mark. She passed that mark, scoring her 1,000th and 1,001st points on a layup with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Malley finished with 11 points. She entered the game needing four. Prior to the basket that put her over 1,000, she made two trips to the free throw line, making two of three after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 4:43 left and one of two after another trip to the line with 3:34 left in the first.
Her basket was the only one Reading made from the floor in the first quarter, however, and just the second one either team made. The 3-pointer Woburn’s Amber Hayden made with 4:42 left in the first was the first points in the game that were not scored on free throws.
“It’s always tough coming in here,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. “Our defense really stepped up and it allowed us to get going on transition.”
Woburn finished the opening quarter with six straight points on two baskets from Shannon McCarthy and one from Jenna Taylor (11 points) to take a 12-6 lead.
“We actually started out well,” said Reading coach Kara Melillo. “After the events early in the game, we started to fall off. Our energy level wasn’t what it needed to be. It wasn’t at 100 percent and it needs to be playing a team like that.”
Reading dropped to 10-4. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak and was its only loss in January.
After Carley Dangora opened the second quarter with a bank shot to expand Woburn;s lead to 14-6, Reading (10-4) scored seven straight to make it a one-point game, 14-13. Malley made baskets on back-to-back trips down the court and Caroline Higgins added a 3-pointer with 5:06 left.
Higgins’ 3-pointer was the last field goal the Lady Rockets made in the half. Woburn finished the half with a 15-3 run that gave the Tanners a 29-16 edge going into the second half.
Cyndea Labissiere, who led Woburn with 13 points, scored two baskets during the half-ending run and Mckenna Morrison also scored twice during the run.
“We share the basketball,” Sullivan said. “We do better on offense when we share the ball.”
Woburn held Reading to seven points in the third quarter and expanded its lead to 38-23. Reading’s Ciara Keane scored the first points of the second half from under the basket. Woburn responded with nine consecutive points before Abby Farrell scored with 3:15 left in the quarter.
Taylor scored four points during the run. Labissiere, Carley and Casey Dangora also added baskets. After Woburn went up 28-20, Brooke Pulpi hit a 3-pointer for Reading just before the quarter ended.
In the fourth, the Tanners held a 13-9 edge. Brianna Cirrone’s layup with 2:10 remaining was Reading’s only field goal of the fourth quarter.
In the season opener, Reading lost to Woburn, 64-43.
“Woburn is a tremendous team,” Melillo said. “They have a lot of talent everywhere. We just didn’t have the energy on either end of the court tonight.”
