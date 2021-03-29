WOBURN — The Woburn High girls indoor track team totally dominated the three field events to easily take a convincing victory over Reading in an indoor dual meet held outdoors at the Woburn High track last Thursday.
The Tanners won eight events, including four sweeps and a one-two finish, to come away with a 71-29 victory.
The Tanners swept all three field events, the high jump, long jump, and shot put, and also swept the 1000 and finished one-two in the hurdles, to come out on top with little trouble, and improve their record to 2-0.
The Tanners were led by dobule winners Cyndea Labissiere and Mackenzie Russo.
Labissiere won both the hurdles (9.1) and the high jump (5-0), while Russo who won both the dash (7.7) and the long jump (15-5).
Other event winners for Woburn were Nubia Pereira in the 600 (1:42.1), Julianna Scholtes in the 1000 (3:18.5), and Inez Austin in the shot put (32-11). Woburn also won the 4 x 400 relay (4:23.5).
“I felt we did really well in our first dual meet, and we were fortunate to get a few sweeps in the field events and a one-two in the hurdles,” said Woburn girls coach James Fletcher. “Cyndea Labis-siere had a really great day in the hurdles and the high jump, Mackenzie Russo was unbelievable in the dash and long jump. Nubia Pereira performed well in the 600 and anchored the 4 x 400 relay, and Olivia Poole finished second in the mile.
“We’re improving week to week which is our only goal, and we are looking forward to competing against Lexington next week.”
The Lady Rockets won four events, and their event winners were Carolyn Narahara in the mile (5:51.2), Grace Weston in the 300 (43.9), and Liz Donahue in the mile (12:01.9). Reading also won the 4 x 200 relay (1:54.2), but its record fell to 0-2.
“I think our kids did a great job and it was good for us to have a dual meet today, which was a new experience for our young athletes,” said Reading coach Nancy Madden. “Our experienced kids did very well, including Grace Weston who was just amazing in both the 300 and as our anchor in the 4 x 200 relay. Overall we did very well, and we’re improving and having fun and staying healthy.”
Reading will next be in action on Thursday when it is scheduled to meet Belmont in a virtual meet while Woburn will next be in action on Monday, April 5 when it goes up against Lexington in a virtual meet.
BOYS TRACK MEET
Reading 66, Woburn 34 — The Reading boys team dominated the distance events to come out on top with relative ease in their portion of the dual meet against Woburn last Thursday.
The Rockets won nine events that included a sweep of the mile and two one-two finishes, to emerge with a 66-34 victory over the Tanners.
Besides the Rockets’ sweep of the mile, they went one-two in the hurdles and the two mile, went one-three in three other events. Reading (2-0) won all the running events except the 300.
The event winners for Reading were Kevin Yatsuhashi in the hurdles (7.9), Camy Despeignes in the dash (6.5), Andrew Benassi took the mile (4:44.2) and Tyler Lindmark claimed the 600 (1:29.2).
Also, Sean Crehan was the winner in the 1000 (2:42.5), Bobby Squires in the two mile (10:41.7), and Connor Patterson in the shot put (41-2). Reading also won both the 4 x 200 (1:36.0) and the 4 x 400 (3:40.9) relays.
“I felt our athletes really stepped up in our first dual meet, where the level of competition was able to rise up and perform very well,” said Reading coach Scott Price. “Tyler Lindmark just came off of an injury to do a great job in the 600. We also had good depth in the relays, and our young sprinters like Michael Harden was second in both the hurdles and long jump. We have a lot of kids that were really motivated today, and it was great to finally beat Woburn after they beat us the last two years.”
The Tanners (1-1) won three events, and their event winners were Matt McCabe in the 300 (37.2), Dayan Anis in the long jump (20-9 1/2), and Adam Murphy in the high jump (5-6).
“I thought (we) did really well today,” said Woburn coach Chris Keane. “Reading has a lot of good athletes that did really well, yet we had a lot of kids that came through with personal bests. Dyan Anis did a great job in the long jump, James Carriere ran a great race finishing second in the 600, and Matt McCabe stepped up in the 300 and was second in the shot put. So overall we had some good performances and competed very well today.”
Reading will next be in action on Thursday in a virtual meet with Belmont while Woburn will next be in action on Monday, April 5 when it goes up against Lexington in a virtual meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.