WOBURN — Although it was still a December game there was some buzz around this unbeaten matchup between Woburn and Winchester in the girls first game last night at Torrice Gymnasium.
Perhaps, the Woburn program having been in this big-game situation a little bit more than Winchester was what helped the Tanners jump out fast and take the advantage to Winchester from start to finish.
The Tanners moved to 4-0 on the season with a decisive 64-47 win over Winchester.
The first half was played at a very fast pace with each team getting up and down the court. But, it seemed like Winchester was just a step slower as the Tanners jumped out 18-11 after one and by early second quarter had built a double-digit lead they would never relinquish.
“I thought they really came out strong,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan of his team. “They shot it well and I thought they moved the ball well and thought they defended. And when we defend and run, we’re pretty solid.”
Woburn senior tri-captain Jenna Taylor (13 points) helped her team off to that good start with seven first-quarter points and four more in the second quarter. Freshman Shannon McCarthy scored 11 points off the bench with seven coming in the opening half.
“Woburn came out and played a little tougher and stronger than we did,” said Winchester coach Sam Mosley. “I think coming off a high of a 4-0 record we got humbled today and we still have a lot of work to do. But, all the credit goes to Woburn because they came out and played strong.”
Woburn is a deep team as it can roll a strong first eight players. Another sign of its depth and balance is six players made 3-pointers.
“I think we have a pretty strong team, it makes us better practicing every day,” said Sullivan. “We have people competing in practice. I think competition is a very healthy thing.
“For some of those younger kids on the bench going down to play against (Winchester’s) starters, and that speed and stuff, like that, I think it’s going to help them in the future.”
Winchester has made some nice early strides in the young season. Beginning 3-0 in the Middlesex League and 4-0 overall, the Red & Black certainly showed they have potential.
Six-foot-1 sophomore forward Emily Collins is a strong inside/outside player and led Winchester with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Tri-captain Ava Ciaccio was another player in double figures with 10 points.
But, Winchester met its match last night as the Tanners were dictating the tempo throughout the night. And while Winchester didn’t go completely away, this was not its night.
“When we came out I think we weren’t expecting it to be that fast,” said Mosley. “But, it’s still the beginning of the season and we still have a long way to go.”
