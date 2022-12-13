LYNN — In terms of scheduling, the Woburn High girls' basketball team began its season with a bang.
Facing the preseason No. 1 team in the state in a packed gym in a tournament-like atmosphere, the Tanners played well, but St, Mary's of Lynn emerged with a 50-48 victory Friday night at Tony C Gymnasium.
It was an intense battle from start to finish, with Woburn winning the first half by two points, and the Spartans winning the second half by four points.
The Tanners got an outstanding effort from sophomore Mckenna Morrison, who had a game-high 20 points, while senior Amber Hayden (13 points) hit four 3-pointers, including a 30-footer at the buzzer that made it a two-point final.
St. Mary's got equally strong contributions from its three seniors. Niya Morgen had 17 points, Kellyn Preira had 15 and point guard Yirsy Queliz had 14 points.
"I think for our first game our girls did very well," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "St. Mary's is an excellent team. They won the state title last year and they are coming in as the (preseason) No. 1, and I thought our girls acclimated themselves very well."
The Tanners got off to a good start shooting the ball from beyond the arc, making four of their six 3-pointers in the first quarter. Morrison hit the first of her two threes to start the scoring, and Hayden was fouled while hitting her first three, and she converted the free throw for a four-point play and a 7-5 lead. After Hayden hit another 3-pointer, St. Mary's called timeout.
Woburn got its lead up to seven (12-5) before the Spartans went on a 5-0 run to get within two. Hayden's third trey made it 15-10 after one quarter.
"I'm very excited, I thought the girls battled their hearts out tonight," said Sullivan. "We lost by two but that's going to help us this year."
It was 15-13 early in the second quarter when the Tanners went on a 5-0 run to match their biggest lead of the game, 20-13.
It was 24-17 when St. Mary's began to close the gap over the final 3:28 before halftime. Morgen hit a three, which was followed by a basket from Brooke Tuzzolo which gave Woburn a 26-20 lead. The Spartans got the last four points to make it 26-24 at the half.
"They are a fast team, they are a big team and they are experienced," said Sullivan, of the Spartans. "They have three girls who are Div. 1 and 2 college commits. That's the type of team we are becoming and we are playing with them, and now the next step is to start beating them."
One notable difference between Friday night's Woburn team and last year, was the lack of subs coming in off the bench. There were only four players dressed on the bench and only Tuzzolo and Riley Morgan got into the game, where they played well in their minutes.
But mostly it was the starting five, and they played hard the whole game. Sullivan said after the game the team was dealing with illness and injuries, and that he hopes to get the rotation up to nine players when everyone gets back to health, while also developing some new varsity players.
St. Mary's made its move early in the third quarter, going on a 7-0 run to take a 31-28 lead. Cyndea Labissiere got her first basket of the game and a foul, but could not convert the free throw.
Morrison tied the game back up at 33-33 with her second 3-pointer of the game with 1:20 left in the third. Labissiere scored to make it 35-35 before Preira knocked down a three to give the Spartans a 38-35 lead heading into the fourth.
The teams basically traded points throughout the fourth quarter, except when Woburn missed a couple free throws. The Tanners shot only 4 of 12 from the line on the night, while St. Mary's hit 13 of 15, including 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans maintained a four-to-six-point lead down the stretch, and Woburn could not get it down any closer than three points before time ran out.
"They played very, very hard, they competed and I'm very proud of them," said Sullivan, of the Tanners. "If we can take this and keep building off it and keep getting better, we are going to be a better team, we are going to be a better team February one than we are today."
Woburn got great defense from forwards Meghan Qualey and Shannon McCarthy, both of whom excelled at rebounding and getting their hands on the ball in the defensive end.
The Tanners begin the Middlesex League season, Tuesday night (7 p.m.), when they host Melrose at Torrice Gym.
