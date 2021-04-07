Not even a week out of the pool could slow down the Reading High girls swimming team to another victory.
The Lady Rockets recorded 10 first-place finishes out of 11 events and prevailed in a 95-73 win over Belmont in last week’s virtual meet.
Senior captain Molly Hamlin earned two individual wins, in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.33 and cruised in the 100 backstroke (58.83). Hamlin also led the Lady Rockets to a sweep in the 100 backstroke as Sam Brabeck earned a second place time of 59.60 along with Eva Pastore’s third place result of 1:03.78.
Also earning a pair of victories was Lydia Moletierri, who posted winning times in the 200 freestyle (2:08.92) and the 500 freestyle races (5:42.36).
Other individual winners for the Lady Rockets were Brabeck, who claimed victory in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:16.01 followed by Ally Kneeland’s win in the 50 freestyle (27.43). In the 200 individual medley, Anna Boemer recorded a winning time of 2:14.97.
The 200 medley relay team of Molly Hamlin, Shannon Letendre, Sam Brabeck and Boemer earned a winning time of 1:55.13.
The Lady Rockets also delivered victories in both the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay events. In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Boemer, Molettieri, Kneeland and Pastore earned a winning time of 1:51.56. In the 400, the team of Boemer, Molettieri, Brabeck and Hamlin also eased to a winning time of 3:53.95.
“It was a challenge to get up and race after over a week off, but the girls rose to the occasion,’’ said Reading coach Lianne Bradley. “It has definitely been a different season than these girls are used to with no other team to race against, and no one cheering the stands. But we are working to think of new ways to get excited for the swim meets. The girls are competing to beat their own times, break some school records, and get personal best times.”
The Lady Rockets (3-0) are scheduled to compete in three virtual meets this week against Woburn, Wakefield and Arlington.
Lexington 127, Woburn 43 — The Woburn High girls’ swimming sufferd a 127-43 defeat to Arlington in last week’s virtual meet.
The Tanners fell to 0-3 overall. They are scheduled compete against Belmont as well as a make-up Reading in a pair of virtual meets coming up.
In defeat, strong performances for the Tanners included the 200 medley relay team of Riley Aptt, freshman Sarah Herbst, Julia Pospisil and Julia Zheku, who finished second with a time of 2:14.20.
“We had a lot of great performances against a great team like Lexington,’’ said Woburn coach Courtney Eisenberg. “(Riley Aptt) was solid as always and freshman (Sarah Herbst) has been a great addition to the team.”
In the 200 individual medley, Herbst touched in a winning time of 2:34.58 while Zhekhu managed a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 29.02.
Aptt also finished second in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.73 and placed third in the 500 freestyle event (6:05.20).
In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Julia Zheku, MC Sullivan, Pospisil and Caroline O’Brien finished third with a time of 2:14.36.
Herbst also finished second in the 100 backstroke, recording a time of 1:09.84.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Herbst, Abby O’Brien, Caroline O’Brien and Aptt placed third with a time of 4:27.18.
“We also had some great results from (Julia Zheku and others such as MC Sullivan and Julia Posposil) as well,” said Eisenberg. “The Middlesex League is one of the toughest leagues in the state and other teams are just putting up some great times. The girls continue to have a great attitude and all we can do is to continue to focus on improving our times while doing the best we can do under the circumstances.”
